20 people share the weirdest thing they’ve ever witnessed someone do in public.

We're all weirdos in the comfort of our homes. One of the glories of spending a night in is being able to wear your blanket as a cape and communicate in strange sounds and little delirious dance moves.
However, when we step out into the greater world, there's an expectation of general civility, which means some of our strangest behaviors get tamped down.
In some situations, this can be stifling and make for a more boring world. But in many scenarios, public expectations are set in place to make the world run a bit smoother. This is to say, when someone goes way off-script, it can be simultaneously refreshing and disruptive depending on the context.
This was in Sacramento. I was sitting outside of a tattoo shop at like 2am waiting for a friend to come pick me up.
As I'm just sitting there, a homeless guy with baggy pants and no shirt walks up. He reaches his hand out for a handshake and says: "Hey there, I'm Death, how's your evening going". Very polite, didn't sound like he was on drugs or drunk, but looked like a wreck