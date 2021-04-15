20 people share the weirdest thing a neighbor did that they couldn’t believe.

Having neighbors is truly bizarre when you think about it, there's literally strangers living within feet of you at all times, carrying on their complex lives full of mess and glory.
While the best neighbors are either good friends or people you rarely encounter, most neighbors fall somewhere in the middle, which means you're bound to witness some of the more annoying and perplexing decisions they've made.
I have a kind of roid raging stir crazy neighbor who's not the greatest baby dad.
We live in a subdivision with single-family homes and basically a drag strip street that crosses between our houses. He has a couple of toddlers and one infant who's just starting to toddle and often while he's sitting in his garage pumping iron and taking selfies the kids are roaming around freely.