20 people share the weirdest things that are illegal that most people don't know about.

Most of us have a strong sense of the major things that are illegal. If you make a habit of murdering people, assaulting folks, stealing, doing illicit drugs, and embezzling money, then you're statistically likely to run into the law.

But beyond the major laws, there are a lot of small and seemingly strange things that are illegal. In most areas, there are a handful of niche laws in place unknown to the common person. Sometimes these laws are holdovers from decades ago, and depending on where you live the law can get incredibly weird and specific.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared illegal things most of the population doesn't know about, and it ranges from funny to deeply confusing.

1. From flapeyre:

In Louisiana, if you bite someone with your natural teeth, that’s simple battery. But if you bite someone with false teeth, it’s aggravated battery.

2. From vehag37107: