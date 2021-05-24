20 people share which well-loved dead celebrities were awful when they were alive.

They say you should never meet your heroes, because all too often the people we put on pedestals fall off of them. And while it's true that no person fulfills a shiny perfect projection, there are some who disappoint harder than others.

While the rise of social media has dismantled some aspects of the cult of celebrity, as people are able to see more into the daily lives of the rich and famous, there is still a sheen of delusion. When you see someone act in your favorite movie, play in your favorite band, or write your favorite book, it's hard to separate their full personhood from the effect of that singular piece of art.

Unfortunately, lots of talented and highly lauded people are awful people in real life, and in the years before social media it was even easier for celebrities to hide their full nature. So in many cases, the celebrities that have passed away are remembered through the rose-colored lens of PR, a lens that often erases the full story.