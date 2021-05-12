20 people share where the biggest jerk in their life is now.

If you've never had an "ahole" person in your life it's likely you are the ahole. That said, even if you are, most of us have encountered or even been related to one tremendous jerk, and navigating their lack of care for others can be a deeply draining endeavor.

When you finally break ties and distance yourself from the jerk in your life, it can be incredibly liberating. The more distance you have, the more you're able to see just how much stress they added to your life.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared what happened to the "a**hole" person in their life.

1. From Satures: