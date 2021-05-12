20 people share where the biggest jerk in their life is now.

If you've never had an "ahole" person in your life it's likely you are the ahole. That said, even if you are, most of us have encountered or even been related to one tremendous jerk, and navigating their lack of care for others can be a deeply draining endeavor.
When you finally break ties and distance yourself from the jerk in your life, it can be incredibly liberating. The more distance you have, the more you're able to see just how much stress they added to your life.
By factors beyond our influence we were forced to get along with each other for a while. It turned out we did. After awhile, we looked out of the window. And talked. And talked. I forgave, and realized I wanted to be forgiven as well. We promised each other never to let this happen again. We kept that promise and are still on very friendly terms with each other.