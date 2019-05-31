20 people dish why they broke up with their ex. Secret families are a deal breaker.

Even the most overdue breakup usually comes with a heap full of emotional pain and at least a few weeks of emotional withdrawal. The way breakup withdrawals manifest in the brain is scientifically proven to be similar to heroin withdrawals, so its understandable that many of us lose our minds after a relationship ends.
Regardless of the horrors of the emotional pain, most of the time breakups happen because they need to, and it's far healthier to break up earlier than wait until you have a scroll of reasons you hate your ex.
That being said, when the initial pains of breaking up have subsided, it can be therapeutic to look back and remind yourself how far you've come.
In a recent Reddit thread, people shared why they broke up with their ex, and it will inspire you to keep high standards for yourself.
1. Ivan_Joiderpus realized their ex was a piece of work during an emergency room visit.
"I was in the emergency room with kidney stones (didn't know it was kidney stones at the time, just knew I was in the most pain I'd ever been in). She got pissed because "you're not paying attention to me." Seriously, I'm in a fucking emergency room hooked up to an IV with pain killers flowing through me, at this point I'm half conscious cuz of the morphine, & apparently I'm a piece of shit for not paying attention to her. It came to a head when I asked her to get a nurse because something didn't feel right (they had gave me something I was allergic to & I was starting to have an allergic reaction)."
"She said, "Fine, I'll just be your babysitter." At that point I just told her to go home, that her negativity was making me feel worse. She got all pissy, threw a fit, and left in a rage. Next day I didn't even call her for a ride back home when I got out of the hospital, I called my aunt & had her drive me home. The moment I got home I started packing my shit. If you have to be the center of attention & can't feel any empathy whatsoever while I'm in the goddamn emergency room, you're a garbage human I don't want anything to do with."
2. greyz3n received a pretty clear sign.
"She hit me with a car."
3. Tall_Mickey's ex took him for granted.
"She didn't want to commit, but she didn't want to be alone. She liked to pretend that she didn't need my company, and that life was a cabaret, but she did, and it really wasn't for her. Something in her was afraid of getting too close. I just got tired of it."
4. i-ride-dragons called it quits with their ex after finding their mental illness incompatible.
"You can't always stick two severely mentally ill people in a relationship and expect it to work out great."
5. DietMiGoreng's ex had a whole different family.
"She got pregnant with another guy's child."
6. Queen_Ellie's ex was controlling.
"My ex is an ex because he was manipulative and emotionally abusive.... he also hated my friends and family. He tried telling me that they were toxic for me so I could never see them..."
7. StewedPrune321's ex hired people to rob them.
"When I was nearly robbed. Before the story came out she said damn I didn’t know that your great great grandparents medals were stolen. She fucking hired 2 guys to rob me cuz I told her my brother was having an serious asthma attack and I’ll be at the hospital. She wanted to show me that she found the medals"
8. xmittsx87 admits they were the weak link in the relationship.
"She got sick of being taken for granted, and dealing with the effects of my insecurities."
9. medical_pede's ex had the most diabolical response to not getting a threesome.
"Been married 18 years, so my ex was an ex from about 23 years ago.
Reason he's my ex? Got my "friend" preggers, when I confronted him he suggested we stay together and have threesomes. Yeah... Nope."
10. -Glitter-Herpes- left when trouble reared its head.
"He punched me in the face after a petty argument."
Edit:
Firstly, it doesn't matter what the argument was about. You don't abuse your partner.
Secondly, I'm a guy too. Violence amongst gay couples is a silent issue that's rarely ever talked about and in my experience with friends it can be pretty damn ugly too.
Thirdly, I'm not a violent person. However he did more than punch me after it when following me home and I hit him when he went to strangle me. It did nothing though as I'm soft as shit.
Fourthly, I am okay thank you.
11. nightandshade needs to learn to play with others.
"Because I'm a selfish asshole.
Being a selfish asshole is fine if you're by yourself, and want to be that way, but other people tend to not like it very much when looking for company."
12. TNinLosAngeles's relationship ended purely because of distance.
"Neither of us wanted to relocate coasts. It’s boring but true. I wish her the best in life. She was awesome."
13. UnderMyUmbreon's ex had a horrible excuse for cheating.
"He cheated on me. His excuse was “It wasn’t anything sexual. I just wanted to show her my dick then she grabbed it and put it in her”.
His words not mine"
14. TimsTantalizinTicTac's ex continued the cycle of abuse.
"My girlfriend was verbally abusive on a regular basis. She would also get physically abusive when she drank too much. She wasnt really strong enough to hurt me seriously, but when the person you love starts trying to suckerpunch you it is really frustrating. I still miss her a lot."
"Some days she was wonderful and the sweetest person ever. Others she was bitter, angry, and would do anything to try to get a reaction out of me by insulting me. Started to become my insecure high school self after a while and had to give up."
"She dealt with a lot of really horrible abuse in her past and I didn't want to ever be the next abuser because of my own anger and frustration so I had to let her go. Still miss her. Still love her. Wish things had been different"
15. hatethiscity's ex was severely unhinged.
"Faked a pregnancy when I tried to break up. Cheated (multiple times). 2 real suicide attempts when i tried to break up."
"Fake rape claim threat when i tried to break up. My hands started sweating and my heart was racing when I saw pictures of her recently. This happened over 2 years ago. This tiny girl terrifies me."
16. thatonegaytrap had an unusual lightbulb moment.
"I realized I was gay once I saw the guys she was cheating on me with"
17. mcmanybucks got no closure.
"According to her, she just "lost" her feelings for me.
it's been 6 years and I still dream of her."
18. Tourtoise's ex kept her in the closet.
" She was in the closet so for 4 years I was her dirty little secret
-
Craved attention and agreed to have her coworkers set her up on a blind date with some dude without even talking to me about it (wtf?)"
-
Demanded I leave my career and job in another country and go home, stay in her condo and freelance instead while she continues her career as a lawyer
-
Harassed the person I casually dated after her
-
Got really mad at me because I moved on and she chose to stay miserable
"Haven't had any communication with her for almost a decade now after I finally blocked her all those years ago. I'm happily married for 6 years now to an amazing woman, thank god"
19. luna-petunia spotted a pretty clear red flag.
"I realized it was a toxic relationship when he got mad at me for not wearing makeup."
20. RiceCrispix faced an ultimate betrayal.
"This was the worst one. We were in a long distance relationship. It wasn't working out for him though so he broke up with me. We still kept daily contact however. When he came back to visit (my city is his home), he told me that he missed me and so we hung out the entire week he was there, had sex and all that. I was pretty sure we were going to make it work and get back together (that's what I was hoping) Turns out, when he went back to his other country, I found out by luck that he was actually in a relationship with another girl. So yeah.. he cheated on her with me."
"The best part? This was a girl that I had some red flags up on when we were still together and he was actually dating her while we were still together. Yup... Felt like a complete idiot and that's how he became my ex forever."