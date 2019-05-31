20 people dish why they broke up with their ex. Secret families are a deal breaker.

Even the most overdue breakup usually comes with a heap full of emotional pain and at least a few weeks of emotional withdrawal. The way breakup withdrawals manifest in the brain is scientifically proven to be similar to heroin withdrawals, so its understandable that many of us lose our minds after a relationship ends.

Regardless of the horrors of the emotional pain, most of the time breakups happen because they need to, and it's far healthier to break up earlier than wait until you have a scroll of reasons you hate your ex.

That being said, when the initial pains of breaking up have subsided, it can be therapeutic to look back and remind yourself how far you've come.

In a recent Reddit thread, people shared why they broke up with their ex, and it will inspire you to keep high standards for yourself.

1. Ivan_Joiderpus realized their ex was a piece of work during an emergency room visit.