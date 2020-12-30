20 people share the worst birthday gift they've ever received.

We all know it's the thought that counts when it comes to gifts. And while that sentiment applies to plenty of off-the-mark but well meaning gifts, there are some presents that are so obviously bad you might as well embrace the terribleness.
If you've ever received a gift that made you question whether someone actually liked you, or if they remembered your birthday at all, then you're far from alone.
1. From SmokeWineEveryday:
My uncle and aunt gave me a broken toy car when I was like 5. They let my cousin play with it before it was my birthday and he broke it.
An anti aging cream. Would be cool if I wasn't 9 years old. Opened it and it was obvious it was used before, also had a hair in it. Mom put it in trash immediately.