20 people share the worst lie they've told to impress someone they were attracted to.

Have you ever had a crush so intense and embarrassing that it inspired you to lie in order to seem more impressive? If so, you already know how hilarious and humiliating it can be to look back on the antics of young infatuation.
While peddling a fancy lie often sounds more alluring than being honest about your flaws or vulnerabilities, it will inevitably backfire when the truth comes out.
Mine was when I was about 12-13, and a friend told me he came for the first time last night and was damn proud about it. Because c*mming is a manly thing, I thought I'd use that story to impress this girl I was head over heels in love with. I casually walked up to her and said
"OMG I spermed this morning!" (13 y/o talk remember) "Did you?? Wow that's cool what did it feel like?" "Nothing special. I just went for my morning pee and all of a sudden it was all white...."