Foot in mouth can be a deeply humiliating experience, but even the most cringe moments can be mildly amusing to look back on.While our mouths betray us with awkward slips of the tongue, word vomit, and facepalm inducing conversational skills, our memories give us the endless torture of forcing us to relive these moments. Sometimes, the best way to break the spell of a cringe moment is to own it in all it's humiliation, and that is precisely what the anonymity of Reddit allows for.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the worst thing they accidentally let slip in conversation, and it'll definitely make you feel less alone in your own flubs.1. From rrsn: Accidentally told someone in a job interview I'd spent a week in a psychiatric ward. Still got the job! 2. From ShatteredPulse: Accidentally told my mom that my dad planned on divorcing her. I thought it was just understood. That was a rough day after that. 3. From Shattered_Deluge: I was attending my aunt's funeral and when I was leaving, her son told me to take good care of my parents. Out of habit I said "you too". I felt horrible afterwards and still cringe at the memory to this day. 4. From eraser_dust: I was at my uncle's funeral and my cousin was having a hard time accepting his dad is really gone. He was asking if it was an early April's Fool prank the day before, and that day, he grabbed me, pointed at the corpse, and went, "It doesn't even look like him! He looks different! Maybe it's not even him! Don't you think he looks different?" I'm awkward enough already in most normal situations, and my mind just went blank at this point. The first reply I blurted out was, "That's probably because he's decomposing. That's why he's kinda bloated right now." 5. From gregsonfilm: Happened first week of college freshman year, in the dorms. Was chatting up this super cute girl with a couple of my new found friends. I mention I had always wanted to play drums, and the girl said she could let me borrow her brother’s. Wow! Okay cool. Conversation keeps going, and something else, like some mics, and again her brother had one I could borrow/have. And then a THIRD thing comes up that was her brothers that I could have - so me, being me, said “Geeze, you’re giving all your brother’s stuff away - what did he die???! HaHahah!!” Yep. He did. 6. From ansm_0k: My large uncle once wiped a turd on my bathroom wall. I think he just stood up and turned and accidentally got it on the wall (small bathroom) but who knows. Anywho, his kids came over a week or two later after having been estranged from us for years. Trying to lighten the awkward mood, I told the story about my uncle wiping poop on the wall, how crazy, so gross who does that?Completely forgetting the relationship between my UNCLE AND COUSINS. My cousin just goes ...my dad? Wiped poop on the wall? I couldn't recover so I just left the room for a while. 7. From sharrows: I was having dinner with my parents and younger sister when I let it slip that Santa wasn't real. I honestly have no idea what I said or implied, but I will always remember the stares that could melt a thousand candles coming from my parents' eyes when I looked up from my green beans. And then my sister ran from the room, crying. 8. From Rekayo: I accidentally texted her the specs to her engagement ring while I was trying to send the specs to a family member who was asking after them. 9. From Jay985: So, one of the worst things you can do in basic training is call a female instructor "sir," for obvious reasons. There were plenty who did this and were subsequently reamed. Well, I took it a step further, and called my male instructor "ma'am." "...Did you seriously just call me ma'am?" Fortunately for me, I think he got more confused than anything and we had shit to do so there wasn't time to make my day hell. 10. From DarthOphelia: My grandparents separated before I was born (I'm 23 now) and when I was 6 or 7 my Grandfather was getting married and I was to be the flower girl. Well, no one told my Grandma wasn't supposed to know. So one day my family was at her house along with my Aunt and Uncle. And I mentioned how I couldn't wait to wear a pretty dress for the wedding. My Grandma asked who waa getting married. "GRAMPY IS!!" I exclaimed. And that's how she found out. Oops. 11. From smellslikeurmom: Not me but when I was a kid my aunt let it slip that my parents didn't get married until well after I was born because they were forced into it by my grandparents. I was always told they married 18mos before me. They continued to lie for years after that until they divorced and I saw their actual wedding date on the paperwork. 12. From evanrockwell: When I was in high school it was common for "your mom" to be a response to pretty much any question. One day at school my buddy asked what I was doing that night and I responded "your mom," forgetting that his mom had just died of cancer. I still feel bad 15 years later. 13. From Mode1961: Way back when, I was dating this girl. I was over at her place waiting for her so we could go out on a date. While I was waiting there her roommate came out of the shower completely naked and walked into her room. Later that evening for some unknown reason I said "It is so nice to see that your roommate shaves down there." 14. From icecreampopncereal: I told my step mom about my foot fetish. Now she always wears socks when I’m around. 15. From longwoody: I was once trying to score with a girl in the pub after a long relationship breakup, so my speaking to girls skills were a bit rusty. I was a bit nervous so I ended up saying "I love f*cking dogs" instead of "I f*cking love dogs" and didn't notice. She understood that I was a dog rapist and left. 16. From Isaidwhatwhatinmybut: My best friend and I were talking while watching my kids play outside. I didn't realize they had come up to ask a question and we were talking about some not so good stuff that happened to us in Iraq and he said, "what about the dude you beat to death?" and I said, "it's a lot different than shooting someone." My 12-year-old said, "you've killed someone?" And my oldest smacked him in the arm and said, "at least two. Pat attention." That was a really awkward conversation to have with them. I never planned on telling them what I did in the Army. They knew I fought in the war but didn't know any specifics. Good news out of it though now neither of them wants to join. (For context I'm a disabled combat veteran). 17. From GreatUncleChester: Oh man...I don't even remember what the game was, but a bunch of people were trying to get me to guess a word by giving me clues. We were playing with a bunch of my wife's college friends. Several days before this game my wife had told me (privately) that one of her male college friends (we'll call him "Ace") used a butt plug with a past college gf of his. Not a big deal, but certainly not public information, and not known to Ace's wife (who was present during this game). Well I had no clue what word they were trying to get me to guess, but someone said "Ace's nickname!". Being the dumba*s that I am I thought of the most recently learned thing I knew about Ace, and responded with "I don't know, BUTT PLUG?" I will forever remember the silence that lingered afterward. 18. From Ma_justice: A guy I worked with for a couple years older brother killed himself. Fast forward a month and he comes to visit the restaurant we worked at together and somebody jokes, who orders a non alcoholic beer? what does stupid fucking me say? "I would rather kill myself than drink a non alcoholic beer". Instant shame, regret, horror, you name it. I've never felt so terrible saying anything in my life. 19. From BEEFTANK_Jr: I got tricked into admitting to one of my best friend's very recent ex that he had cheated on her. I wouldn't have been talking to her at all, but she had a very extreme reaction to the break up. She locked herself in their apartment and had been threatening to kill herself. At one point, she said 'You know he cheated on me, right?' 'Uh, I guess.' 'So he did!' Oops. 20. From Stonewise: I asked the wife during an intimate moment if she remembered the lap dance she gave me to a song that came on Spotify, then went on to describe the lingerie she was wearing and the way her perfume smelled. After getting an “I should murder you and bury your bones in the garden” stare down I realized that it was not my wife in this memory and my night was ruined.