20 people share the worst name they've ever encountered.

Have you ever met someone with a name so supremely absurd, you can't tell if their parents love them to the moon or absolutely can't stand them?

While there are plenty of names that aren't for everyone, there's a big difference between a name that's unique and off-beat, and one that feels like a straight-up prank to the person walking around with it.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the worst name they've ever seen, and they run the gamut from kind of wacky to downright messed up.

1. From hackemup22:

I had a football coach whose name was Richard Peter Johnson.

2. From Stinkybuttplug:

Sara Titanic…we all called her Sinky.

3. From Fomalhot:

I knew a woman named Phan (pronounced FUN) and she married a guy who's last name is "House."

4. From bruceymain: