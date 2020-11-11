There are some moments so humiliating and surprising all parties involved decide it's best to never speak of it again.The combination of shock, shame, and general avoidance can create an impenetrable forcefield around these memories, however, the internet provides an anonymous space to share.In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared their worst "let's never speak about this ever again" moment.1. From bobo007: Expecting an Ebay purchase, open the box to find Mom's new vibrator. Never ever speak of it again. Never happened. Nice weather we're having today? 2. From flyricky1: When I was a child, I was at my grandparents place playing hide-and-seek with all my cousins. My cousin and I decide to hide behind the semi-transparent glass door on the shower. The bathroom door opens and someone walks in. We stay silent in our hiding spot. It turns out that our grandfather, who was not participating in the game of hide-and-seek, needed to take a dump. As we realize what is happening, we have a moment of indecisiveness, looking at each other trying to decide if we should announce our hiding spot. During this moment, grandpa drops trousers, sits down, and starts dropping deuce. We silently sit there, a mere feet away from our pooping grandfather. He finishes, washes his hands and leaves. We wait a minute and emerge from the bathroom. We have never talked about it since. 3. From sadface234: I was about to leave a house party so I went to retrieve my coat from a bedroom I had left it in. Walked in on two of my friends having sex. Both male, nobody had a clue they were gay. That was 15 years ago and we've never spoken about it. Now they're both married to women. 4. From varcas: Walked in on my roommate back in college jerking off, I saw it all. We both looked at each other and in a complete monotone voice we both simultaneously fake screamed, "ahhhhhhhh". I left the room, washed my hands in the bathroom, and came back. We never talked about it. 5. From redchilliprod: When my friend managed to make himself vomit in my living room by telling us about another occasion when he vomited. The reason why we don't talk about it is that he would just vomit again. 6. From ashfrorenfro: I woke up in the most extreme and horrible pain I had and still have ever experienced. I could only take shallow breaths, even moving my hands sent me so much agony that my vision was blurring. I managed to use my knuckles to pinch my BF awake and barely whisper "911". I am beginning to come to terms with my own death. I'm pretty sure that something has ruptured and that I will be dead before I get help. I've got tears running down my face and I'm thinking about my mom, and how much I miss her. The EMT folks show up, strap me to a board, lug me down two flights of stairs and rush me to the ER. The doctor pushes on my gut and I finally let out a throat scratching scream. I was dizzy from the pain at this point and the pain is so unbearable that I don't even want to breath anymore. After sonograms and pain killers the doctor comes in to inform me that they couldn't see any of my organs on my sonogram. I AM FREAKING THE F*CK OUT. Where the f*ck did my organs go? They couldn't see my organs because I was so full of gas. the doctor told me that sometimes severe gas can be more painful than an aneurysm. He gave me something dissolvable, and a saline IV and I spent the next two hours farting in my room. And that is the story of my $15,000.00 fart. 7. From immortalsix: Freezing rain struck unexpectedly during our cold-weather hike. It got dark, and the temperature dropped quickly, 38F, 35F, 33F, freezing rain all the while, so we decided to stop moving and set up camp. We both got soaked setting up our small 2 man tent, temperature falling to 27F, 25F, still raining, not mercifully sleeting or snowing, which would give us the chance to brush off the precipitation. Our hastily chosen campsite was on a slight grade, and we could see water running underneath the tent floor, between the dropcloth tarp and the waterproof tent bottom as we took off our fully saturated light-duty rain gear, our soaked layers, soaked scks and boots, all the way down to just underwear. The thermometer on my pack was reading 17F now, still, somehow, rain. With my body temperature slightly lowered, and the sleeping bag's insulation much less effective now that it was wet, I reached down and felt that my boxer shorts were actually frozen. My friend, let's call him B, and I had read about this and knew what to do. We had to get in the same sleeping bag to conserve body heat to avoid hypothermia. Both of us had our boxer shorts frozen solid, and that kind of thing near your core only steals valuable energy, so we both took off our boxer shorts. I was looking worse than B in terms of color and circulation, so we looked at each other, knowing this was a "never speak of it again" moment upcoming, but really moreso focused on preventing actual injury or harm to either of us. Fully naked, I got into B's sleeping bag, where he was also fully naked. I've had a lot of good friends in my life, but only one "get naked and spoon to keep you alive" friend. All levity aside, B literally saved my life by doing so, when we got in to town the next day, both of us were fine, no lost toes or anything, but a nurse advised us that we were just barely on the OK side of the hypothermia line. A true bro. But we will never speak of it again, not ever. 8. From ultrajew: I visited my friend at his college and went to a party. Got absolutely trashed, barely remember it. I woke up the next morning in my friend's room without underwear and wearing a different pair of shorts than I went to sleep in. Asked him why the f*ck I was commando in a strange pair of gym shorts. Turns out in the middle of the night I had gotten up, stumbled towards the radiator in his room, half pulled my pants down, and diarrhea-d all over his radiator, the floor, and the back of my underwear/pants. I didn't believe him till he showed me the sh*t-covered underwear laying in the garbage. I paid him $65 (all the money in my wallet) to never, ever, ever tell anyone about it. 9. From IwishIwasGoku: Fell asleep in the library on campus (I live an hour away so I can't come and go when I need a nap). Had a wet dream and came in my pants. Still had 2 hours of class later that day. Not a fun experience. 10. From papercup: My wife and I (early days of relationship though), had been out at a club in Glasgow and were wandering back, mind-blowingly drunk, to our student accommodation. We started having a drunken argument and ended up sitting in this sort of courtyard away from the road to hash it out. When we were eventually friends again we continued on our journey home. Woke up in the morning ~7am, horribly hungover, to this awful stench. I peeled back the covers to find both myself and my wife fully-dressed and absolutely covered in sh*t. Checked myself; clean. Checked her; also clean. Turns out when we'd taken a load off in that courtyard we'd both sat in a large amount of dog sh*t (later research confirmed the courtyard to be a particularly sh*tty area). As we'd tossed and turned in the night we'd spread the sh*t around the sheets and all over ourselves. To be fair, we do tell that story to friends and family...what we don't tell them, however, is that upon acknowledging our situation we both agreed to deal with it later and stayed in bed for another 3 hours. 11. From ebonythunder: I was at a Subway in DC and asked the guy behind the counter for a "Football Meatlong". He tried to be nice and play it off like he didn't hear what I said, "I'm sorry, what?" So I repeated my order for a Football Meatlong. I realized what I'd said after I heard several giggles. I haven't been back to that Subway since. 12. From sphincter_gravy: My girlfriend and I came back to her college dorm after a party and I passed out in her roommate's bed hammered drunk. I woke up completely naked with her roommate asleep in bed with me and the whole mattress was sopping with what seemed like 10 gallons of my stinky beer piss. My girlfriend was just glaring at me and her roommate asked why the bed was soaking wet. I told her I sweat a lot when I drink. My girlfriend and I stripped the sheets, put them in the wash, and went and had a silent breakfast. I didn't know her roommate actually believed the sweat story, so she was surprised when I apologized for pissing her bed when we got back from breakfast. Talk about blowing up your own spot. A few years after we broke up I asked my now-ex if she remembered that morning and she said she had no idea what I was talking about. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed. 13. From baddaydmv: I had insomnia and was extremely sleep deprived. I had barely slept in 6 days at all and I was surprised that I was still on my feet and functional (you will later see I overestimated my functionality). I decided that day 6 of no sleep would be a good day to go to the DMV. Background: This was my third trip there in the past couple months. I had needed a letter regarding car registration from someone who had moved overseas. The first letter I had gotten apparently didn't have the correct info and the DMV had refused to register the car. On that trip I had asked them EXACTLY what needed to be in the letter and they told me. I sent away and finally had that letter. Event: I stood in line at the DMV, exhausted but so glad I would finally be getting this registration done. I get to the counter and the woman tells me that I don't have the right information in the letter. I tell her that is exactly what I was told to put in the letter. We have a brief conversation where I express my frustration and I ask to speak to a supervisor. She tells me to go stand by another counter and the supervisor will come. The supervisor comes and I make it clear that this is what I was told to bring and I want my registration. Supervisor doesn't care what I want and tells me there is one piece of info missing and there is nothing to be done except to send away for another letter. There is a volcano building inside where I start to further express my frustration and the likelihood that no letter will ever be the right letter and they are pretty much conspiring to never let me register my car. I start to get louder and angrier. Now everyone in the room is quiet and staring at me. The women at the counter have stopped working and are looking at me. I have brought the DMV to a standstill. So then I realize that I am probably acting too angry and I need to tone it down. This rush of no registration suffering comes over me and I burst into tears. Tears I can't control. I now sobbingly detail every step I have taken to get to this moment and how it has all been for naught. The supervisor has now backed up away from me against the wall and is looking at me like I am scaring her. Everyone is still staring at me and the supervisor tells me I need to leave or they will call the police. At that moment a flash of realization as to the ludicrousness of this situation hits me and I burst into laughter. I can't stop laughing, the tears are rolling down my face as I laugh louder and louder. I decide I should probably head out. The crowd parts before me like Moses and the Red Sea and I run out of the building and jump in my car. Pretty much drove straight to the doctor and asked for sleeping pills. 14. From DBrickShaw: I pre-ordered Brink. 15. From fairydustandunicorns: I was walking my dog and we were chased by a kitten, we ran down the street screaming. 16. From ayyyoh: I sent a snapchat with my naked boyfriend in the background to one of our mutual friends. I don't know who's more embarrassed about it out of the three of us. 17. From Esmeraude: There was a YouTube video with a muffin a few years back where he repeatedly exclaimed "MY ANUS IS BLEEDING". I always imitated that video. Until one day I'm laying down and I feel the worst pain in my behind in my life. So I go to the bathroom - lo and behold, my anus was ACTUALLY bleeding. So I start freaking out since I'm a crazy hypochondriac and call my mom into the room. She made me bend over to see if I had a cut. Then asked me if I was having anal sex in the park. It was weird and embarrassing as hell. EDIT: To those asking, I got a cut. From what, who knows. Maybe my nails or some sh*t. She ended up trying to put cream on it. That's where I drew the line. EDIT 2: My mom is just very strange. She always assumed I was highly sexually active when I was in high school...even though I wasn't. I had like the same five friends since middle school. She would ask my friends to tell her about "all the guys you all must blow". I guess she was trying to be a "cool" parent or some sh*t. But if anything, it just led to awkward questions like the ones above. That day I was hanging out with a friend at the park for a few hours. She said the only way that my anus bleeding happened was if I was having anal in the bushes and that I was a dirty liar. 18. From Pun-Chi: Before I was able to drive my girlfriend always drove us to dates and stuff. So I would always lean over and kiss her before getting out of the car. Fast forward, my buddy is dropping me off at home and without thinking I lean over with pursed lips and go for a kiss. He was clearly put off. My eyes flew wide open when I realized what I was doing but it was too late. Now it looks like I went for a kiss, didn't get it and was shocked about not getting kissed. 19. From FlojoRojo: I was visiting my family in the Bay area for about a week, I had been there multiple times and had kinda done everything once. I'm a hot springs enthusiast and I had read that there were several north of the Bay area. I did some more research and found several to go check out that were about an hour away. So, I got my mom and sister convinced to go with me, and my sister invited her boyfriend. We drove the hour up to the springs area and it turned out that the majority of them were resorts. They were concrete pools at hotels where you had to get a room for the night. I kept asking at the front desks if there were some that would sell a day pass. They all said: yes, there is one place over the pass that will sell you a day pass. OK, let's go. It takes another 45 minutes or so to get there, and when we do we buy the day passes and go in. Well, as soon as we pulled up to the main area we knew something was up. Why? because everyone was walking around naked. I had inadvertently taken my mom, sister, and sisters bf to a nudist resort. They all changed, but I was like, f*ck it, i'm not going to be the only one with clothes on. So I went bareback. Needless to say my fam was a little shocked. Finally we got in the pools and I swam over near my sister and her bf and all she could say with a strained look on her face was "yooouuur naaakked". We were there for about an hour, cause they couldn't handle the weirdness. The car ride home was silent. Finally at dinner we all had a good laugh about it. But yeah, let's never speak of this again. TL;DR Took mom, sister, sisters BF to a nudist resort on accident, got naked, weirded them out. 20. From throwaway9494024: When I was about 10/11 I had this really close best friend (I'm a guy) and we're still close best friends. One day we were playing play station 2 in my room as kids do. Randomly we start sitting close to each other and me being a confused about my sexuality little boy, decide it is a good idea to pull down my shorts and give him a hug. What the f*ck is wrong with me. Never spoke about it again and it still haunts me in my sleep.