20 people share the absolute worst place they've ever visited or lived.

Even the most open-minded and adventurous among us has places they never want to return to.

Sometimes, you go out on a limb to see a new place and it rapidly turns into a nightmare, and there's no other way to spin it. While everyone has different lines when it comes to what makes a place a deal-breaker, there are some experiences that make people so turned off they need to warn the rest of the world.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the "sh*ttiest" place they've ever been to, and it comprises a perfect "do not travel" list.

1. From gonzagylot00:

The Salton Sea made me sad. There was so much hope around this place. Now if you visit: it’s a very poor town, the sand sucks your shoes off and smells awful, and the stench of dead fish permeates the air. Now their only bar presents as a David Lynch nightmare if you go.