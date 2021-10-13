20 people share the absolute worst place they've ever visited or lived.

Even the most open-minded and adventurous among us has places they never want to return to.
Sometimes, you go out on a limb to see a new place and it rapidly turns into a nightmare, and there's no other way to spin it. While everyone has different lines when it comes to what makes a place a deal-breaker, there are some experiences that make people so turned off they need to warn the rest of the world.
The Salton Sea made me sad.
There was so much hope around this place. Now if you visit: it’s a very poor town, the sand sucks your shoes off and smells awful, and the stench of dead fish permeates the air.
Now their only bar presents as a David Lynch nightmare if you go.
Ever been into an office building where maintenance quit and the real estate company hasn't hired replacements in six months? Every broad office floor of cubicles looks like it's in a zombie movie.