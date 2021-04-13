20 people share the worst scam they ever fell for.

Even the most cynical people have fallen prey to a well-concealed scam, and it can be both embarrassing and eye opening to look back on the red flags that were easy to miss.

While the general public has grown a lot more savvy when it comes to scammers, and their many tricks, the scammers themselves have created new traps to lay out. So, the game of cat and mouse continues.

If you want to keep your alerts sharpened, reading stories of other people's experiences with scams is a good way to go.

So without further adieu, here are some anecdotes from a popular Reddit thread chock full of people sharing the biggest scam they fell for.

1. From Therearenogoodnames9:

There was a company advertising that they would help people wipe out predatory student loans. Long story short I blew $800 on a company that got shut down by the Gov't for fraudulent practices and was denied a refund.

2. From KGhaleon: