20 people share the worst scams or lies they fell for when they were young and gullible.

Lies and scams are abundant, and the more young and naive you are the easier it can be to fall for them. And to be fair, the reason scammers are still able to trick anyone is because they are well practiced in the art of lying and deceiving.

While getting scammed or lied to never feels good in the moment, it can be equal parts cathartic and funny to look back on.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the worst scams they fell for and lies they believed when they were young and gullible.

1. From h3dcra5h:

Timeshare condo at the Massanutten Resort in VA. Was a 20-something newlywed with a new house and no kids. Wife and I thought we were going to live that double-income-no-kids lifestyle. Plus we had a new joint bank account stuffed with wedding gift checks.