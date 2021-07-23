20 people share the worst thing they accidentally 'thought out loud.'

Have you ever had a mean, dumb, or inappropriate thought that was meant to stay inside your brain that you accidentally said out loud?

If you answered "no," then you are patently untrustworthy. All of us have put our foot in it at some point, it's just a matter of how bad it got, and whether other people noticed and reacted to our faux pas.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the worst thing they've "thought out loud" and it'll hopefully make you feel better about your past scuffs.

Cheerfully singing my pin number as I'm at the cash machine.