20 people share the small and eerie towns that immediately made them feel unwelcome.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 17, 2021 | 4:43 PM
If you've ever arrived in a town where you immediately feel unwelcome or unsafe, then you know exactly how quickly that gut feeling can hit.

Rolling through an area with a strong insider mentality can land you in awkward situations and covert danger, so it's best to follow your instincts, even when there's no concrete proof you're unwelcome.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared stories of arriving at an eerie town or place where they felt completely unwelcome, and how they handled the situation.

1. From ignmelodic:

Here in Idaho there are a lot of towns that are well established but out in the middle of nowhere, and when you stumble upon them its very uncomfortable. Everybody looks very friendly, but too friendly. You aren't supposed to be there, and no one in the right mind would move there if they could.

2. From Pigvalve:

Bandon, Oregon. Small harbor town. Cute. But all the people were WAY too friendly and knew exactly when I arrived and which car was mine. Like everywhere I walked, different people. Like so welcoming that I was deterred.

