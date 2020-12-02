Reading someone's diary is a major invasion of privacy and truly never okay. However, that doesn't stop people from doing it.There is a gnawing curiosity that is often triggered by the sight of someone else's unattended diary, and too many succumb to the temptation. While some diaries are littered with in-depth descriptions of meals, or long-winded accounts of work days, others are full of secrets not meant for the prying eyes of the outside world.In a popular Reddit thread, people who have snuck a peek at someone else's share the secrets they discovered.1. From lookimatree: My wife and I found my 9 year old nephew's diary once. All that was inside, written in crayon, was "daddy's fat". We still laugh about it. 2. From Lizzizzme: I read one of my mom's old journals from when she first got married. Turns out she got pregnant with my older brother because she was trying to save their already rocky marriage, it hadn't even been a year yet. I'm the second of five children and my parents have always had a bad relationship. They're still together, and not very happily honestly, at almost thirty years in. Makes me wonder if all five of us were marriage band-aid attempts. 3. From startink26: I read my brother's diary when I was little. He had written about finding out that Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy were all fake. It was heart breaking, but I never snooped again. 4. From ColdBreadstick: My step mom plunged herself with the same cucumber she put in our salads for dinner on the night of July 15, 2011. 5. From the1youdontsee: I found my aunt's journal when I was a kid and found out she was her boss' mistress. He had a wife and three kids. They worked at a Walmart distribution center on 3rd shift and would often take breaks at the same time. She eventually became pregnant and all of the secret knowledge became public. He chose to leave the company and never speak to her again. 6. From armzz-110: Oh man, when I was a teenager we had an old bathroom in our basement that nobody really used and for some reason I used it once and found a box under the sink filled with my mom's diaries. So I went through a phase where whenever I had to poop I would go to the basement bathroom and read my mom's diaries while I pooped. Found out she pretty much doesn't love my dad, she misses an old ex from her early 20s and likes that he's sensitive and reads/writes poetry on his spare time, said she thinks about him almost every day. She thought my older brother was gay (plot twist, he's not but I am). She also planned to leave my dad once I moved away for school but would wait until I left so I didn't have to experience it all. I remember in grade 12 I was considering taking a year off and still living at home to maybe make something work between them? I felt that if I moved away and they split up/divorced it would be on me because I knew about it. Sometimes it's better to just not know some stuff. 7. From sh*tnoway: I once accidentally came across a friend's diary whilst cleaning out her house for her (during a move). I didn't really read the pages of writing but I flicked through it and found out that she is an amazing artist. Like, some of the best drawings I had ever seen. I am an artist myself and I love drawing. However I never knew that she was even interested in art, never mind this good. I've never been able to talk to her about it though without it being obvious that I looked through her diary. 8. From Gagabot: Found out that my father knew my now-stepmother years before knowing my mother, a cruel and heart-breaking story. He thought about his young love his entire life, so my mom was this whole time a band-aid love to forget her...turns out they divorced and my father finally managed to see his love again. They live now happily together, and it is both cute and very hard to accept for my siblings and I. I discovered it in a Word document randomly put in the family computer a few years ago. 9. From Bravadu: My own little sister didn’t know how to spell my name. I sat back and realized that I wasn’t being a good influence, or anything close to a good sibling. I really changed how I treated her after that. 10. From AnthraxPrime6: Well I found out my ex girlfriend was cheating on me by sneaking through her diary sooo that was a nice surprise... :) 11. From ligamentary: I’d read my sister’s diary when we were younger if I needed something to blackmail her with. It was always lighthearted stuff (she’d stayed out late and snuck back in, she’d gone over to some boy’s house without permission, etc.) Then one day, I found a suicide note. She’s alive and well, thank goodness, but I’d had no idea she was going through such a dark time. 12. From tunersharkbitten: I snuck a peek at my old bosses "encrypted" journal. Turns out I was being paid WAY less than I should have been. Meanwhile his cousin, who was COMPLETELY untrained for the job he had, was making 5 dollars more an hour. basically all he did was dispatch jobs to mechanics. I basically started deleting ALL of the training aides and flowchart diagnostic diagrams that I had developed for my position and downloaded the excel spreadsheet of all of the customers that I had assisted in the prior year. I sent a mass email to them and told them that if they needed any assistance with their cars, or any cars in the future, to let me know via that email and NOT to contact the dealership. I had to have over 300 customers on that list. Then I put in my letter of resignation, and I outlined that I could not work for a "family" company that hired untrained family members that automatically got paid significantly higher and couldn't manage to pass simple certification tests (they ended up paying people like me to take their tests for them). I straight up told them that the department that I had developed for them would not succeed if it followed the same game plan. I still get about two calls a week from people on that list asking for help and whatnot. Some people even ask me for car buying recommendations. It pays MUCH better (20 an hour) than what I was making at the dealership (14 an hour) and there are no managers breathing down my neck. Sure, it might be considered corporate espionage or sedition or whatever, but f*ck it. 13. From Missunimpossible: I had a friend leave her diary at my house once and I resisted reading it for like a week and a half but eventually I gave in and I found an entry about a guy that she had dated in the past that I was currently seeing that had the sentence "what if [missunimpossible] were dead?" in it. I didn't hold it against her though since it was her private journal and I shouldn't have read it. 14. From Moots_point: After my mother passed away, my grandfather read her diary when we were going thru her stuff. She loved us (her kids) a lot more than she led on. 15. From SwedishBoatlover: I once read my stepsisters diary. It contained detailed accounts of the sexual experimentation she and her best friend had been doing. We're talking everything from mutual masturbation, cunnilingus, up to making their own gypsum dildos (by filling condoms with gypsum) and using them on each other. The shocking part was that she was 12 at the time. I never really saw her in the same light after that. 16. From drinksriracha: I snuck a look in my cousin's journal when we were 13. She had "Ryan" written on every page in bubble letters with hearts. Deducted that she had a crush. 17. From ZahraTalaveres: When my grandmother died we read her diaries and my mother learned that her father was not her father. Instead, goodie two shoes grandma had been having a thirteen year affair with his best friend, and HE was mom's real dad. 18. From whomp1970: I made the mistake of reading a random page of my ex-wife's diary (while we were still married but struggling). It said something along the lines of "Really don't enjoy having sex with him anymore, I wish he'd stop asking me. My skin crawls when he touches me." 19. From violue: I once sneaked a peek at my mom's diary like 15 years ago, and there was an entry about how she looked forward to living alone one day. I still live with her now, and every time I remember that diary entry I feel like I should apologize that she hasn't gotten to do that. 20. From longleglady: I read my sister's daily journal after she died suddenly. She wrote in it every day from the time she was 8 y/o until she died at 52. It was mostly beautiful thoughts about people she loved and the places she traveled. I cried several times reading it. She also wrote in intimate detail about her sex life before and after marriage, the painful part was that she knew of her ex-husband's affair. I had to think she wanted it to be read by someone. I just don't think her children would want to know about her sex life, so I am not sure what to do with it. It is several volumes and it would seem to be a waste to destroy them.