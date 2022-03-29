20 people share something a complete stranger did that they'll never forget.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Who is the total stranger you will never forget and why?" people were ready to share the story of a person they'd never met before who somehow changed their lives for better or worse.
I was a kid and a gentleman at the next table in a restaurant could speak 6 languages or so. He gave examples of a few. I was so impressed and since then wanted to learn languages. I speak 6 fluently myself now, plus a couple more at a basic level, so it had a real positive impact. - Turicus
A lovely lady at the cemetery saw me visiting my grandmother's grave. As I've described, she came over with flowers intended for her husband's grave and shared them with me - placing them near grandmother's headstone. Her kindness and generosity touched me at a moment that was especially meaningful. I'll never forget her. - Back2Bach