20 people share something a complete stranger did that they'll never forget.

It can be hard not to wonder about fate when a stranger crosses your path out of nowhere and drops a life lesson or hilarious anecdote that'll stick with you forever...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Who is the total stranger you will never forget and why?" people were ready to share the story of a person they'd never met before who somehow changed their lives for better or worse.

1.

I was a kid and a gentleman at the next table in a restaurant could speak 6 languages or so. He gave examples of a few. I was so impressed and since then wanted to learn languages. I speak 6 fluently myself now, plus a couple more at a basic level, so it had a real positive impact. - Turicus

2.