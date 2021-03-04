20 people who got suspended in high school share what they did.

As a teenager, there are few things that mark you as a rebel more than getting suspended from school. The hallways of schools echo with rumors about why certain kids got suspended, and these forbidden antics often elicit equal parts fear, respect, and judgement.

At the time, suspension feels like a completely life-altering event, especially since principals will often frame it as a scourge on a student's entire future. But in reality, most suspensions are just a blip on someone's school record, and bear very little on the arc of their future as a whole.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who were suspended in high school share what they did to get in trouble.

1. From FloatingKoalas: