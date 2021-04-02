20 people who were 'that customer' share why they caused a scene.

If you've ever worked in customer service then you already know just how frazzled and obnoxious customers can be. Rather than handling inconveniences in stride, many people go from 0-100 and transform into a giant toddler, expecting minimum wage employees to act as their mom.

While it can be deeply infuriating to witness and be forced to help these people, they are in fact people, which means most of us know someone who's been that customer, or we've slipped into that behavior ourselves.

In a popular Reddit thread, people share instances where they were "that customer," why it happened, and their regrets.

1. From lawlessSyntax:

I was in Montreal for a hockey game, and wanted to buy a Canadiens jersey. They're a little pricey at the arena, so I was walking around downtown Montreal looking at all of the Sports-Memorabilia shops. I found one, walked in and bought a Canadiens jersey. It was one of the nice reebok lace-up ones, for almost half retail price.