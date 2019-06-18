20 people tweet their most terrifying encounters with 'real' ghosts. Sleep with a light on.

A good ghost story can keep you up all night. While there are the fun, clearly made up fireside camp stories everyone shares as children, sometimes you hear a truly unexplainable tale of the supernatural.
Of course, ghosts are not real. RIGHT? That sound you heard was probably just a neighbor's cat and that shadow you saw was most likely a tree...
However, when Twitter user, Charlote Cymer asked, "I realize this is random, but does anyone have any genuine ghost stores?" the internet was ready to get *spooky*.
I realize this is random, but does anyone have any genuine ghost stories?— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) June 18, 2019
*holds marshmallow aloft over campfire*
1. Woah.
After reading "Many Lives, Many Masters" (highly recommend!), one night out of the blue I asked my son, maybe 2 at most, if he remembered being old. He thought about it a few seconds, then asked: "Did I die?" That he made THAT connection unprompted blew me away.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 18, 2019
2. Yikes.
My newborn son, about a wk old, gave me this confused/scared look that seemed to say who are you/where am I but of course couldn’t verbalize it. Not baby look but facial expression of someone mature. Scared me!— Genie CA. (@idreamofgenieca) June 18, 2019
3. Well this is horrifying.
When I was 13 or so, my aunt had a seizure while bathing at home alone and drowned. A few weeks later, I was babysitting my younger cousins. After they’d gone to bed, I swear I saw my aunt, dripping wet, crawling on all fours out of the bathroom. Scared the bejesus out of me.— Carolyn Lamberson (@clamberson) June 18, 2019
4. This is nice.
An ex passed a few years after we broke up. After his funeral, it felt like he visited me to ask for forgiveness. He was not kind to me while we dated, so he would understandably feel guilty. It felt like I released us both from pain when I forgave him that night.— 💋 Sam just wants your money 💋 (@TheSamJamModel) June 18, 2019
5. NO THANK YOU.
The first house my husband and I rented had three ghosts - a woman, an old man, and a small child. Stuff moved, doors opened/closed, constant feeling like someone was behind you (I lived alone most of the time because he was deployed).— L.A.Witt, etc. (@GallagherWitt) June 18, 2019
After deployment, a friend came to stay w/us, and we didn't tell him b/c we figured he'd think we were delusional. Next morning, his hands were shaking while he made his coffee. I asked what was wrong.— L.A.Witt, etc. (@GallagherWitt) June 18, 2019
He said he'd had an argument on the phone w/his ex-wife, had a drink, and passed out on the floor. Woke up to three people standing beside him: a middle-aged woman, an old man, and a small child.— L.A.Witt, etc. (@GallagherWitt) June 18, 2019
6. AHHHHHH.
I rented a place that had a resident jewellery thief.— 💧Helen Tyack (@HelenInLeValley) June 18, 2019
Loads of stuff went missing, and an invisible hand tried to take an anklet while I was wearing it.
Finally told the entity to leave my house and then this appeared in the floor ... pic.twitter.com/nevvhi0lGv
7. WTF.
I was studying abroad in Madrid & my friend lived in a high rise. I went to visit & she was on the phone & told me to make myself at home. I went out on the balcony & took in the city. Beautiful. Peaceful. Then I thought...I should sit & swing my legs over the edge of this ledge.— Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) June 18, 2019
I grabbed a nearby chair to hoist myself up. Now, I’m not sure squally that daring. I swung one leg over & then though...as if it was a voice in my head... if you jumped you wouldn’t fall. You’d just...be frozen in the air. You’d be fine. Just jump. You’ll be fine & I freaked!— Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) June 18, 2019
8. Cats can see ghosts.
I have an EVP of my mother saying "hi" when my son said "hi Gigi" to a room with me and a male friend in it. I also frequently see my mom and dad both sitting or walking in my home. Our cats are very reactive to them.— The Alice (@WyredAlice) June 18, 2019
9. Kids can see ghosts.
I was tucking my then 3 year old in bed, and she said “I don’t want the man to touch my feet.”— (((Just Jane))) (@J_Resisterhood) June 18, 2019
I asked her “What man?”
“That one. In the corner.”
10. Yup.
At how we complain about our living quarters and comparing it to how small the old ships quarters were, I suddenly smelled and overwhelming cigarette smell, like someone had literally just lit one right next to me. Anyone who has been in the Navy knows how much sailors enjoy— nukazooka 🤯🛸🏳️🌈 (@nukazooka1) June 18, 2019
At how we complain about our living quarters and comparing it to how small the old ships quarters were, I suddenly smelled and overwhelming cigarette smell, like someone had literally just lit one right next to me. Anyone who has been in the Navy knows how much sailors enjoy— nukazooka 🤯🛸🏳️🌈 (@nukazooka1) June 18, 2019
Their smokes, especially underway when there is nothing to do BUT kill time on the smoke deck, and back when battleships were still being used, smoking inside was also still allowed. It could’ve just been an employee bending the rules and smoking inside near us, but I have— nukazooka 🤯🛸🏳️🌈 (@nukazooka1) June 18, 2019
convinced myself that maybe we were interrupting an old squid on his smoke break and just didn’t know it— nukazooka 🤯🛸🏳️🌈 (@nukazooka1) June 18, 2019
11. Definitely haunted.
Once I lived in a high rise that had been an elderly community but recently converted to regular apartments. I was standing in the kitchen and a tea pot my sister made was cold on the stove, its handle broke clean off and flew across the room into a cabinet. It was nuts— Ally Maynard (@missmayn) June 18, 2019
Doors would open (which I felt was less weird because of drafts) but it happened a lot. And then one time the bathroom sink turned on, on it’s own and that **freaked** me the fuck out. Moved out so fast after that one year lease was up!— Ally Maynard (@missmayn) June 18, 2019
12. Friendly ghosts!
We moved into our “new” 50 yr-old house the day before. The father of the house had passed after his wife. They had raised 3 boys there. I loved the house so much. Second night, everyone is in bed and I’m sitting at the kitchen table working on a list. Felt someone walk— Mclaw (@mclaw7) June 18, 2019
In the room behind me. Walked in closer and Squeezed my shoulders. I wasn’t afraid. Thought it was my husband but turned and found no one there. I believe it was her - telling me this was a good home & my family would be happy there. She was right.— Mclaw (@mclaw7) June 18, 2019
13. Oh my GOD.
Descending steps at family friend's house. Vividly saw myself tumbling to my death as if it had already happened. Stopped to regain my breath. They rushed to my side. "You saw her, didn't you." Original occupant died falling down same staircase.— lelelom (@lelelom) June 18, 2019
14. AHHHHHH.
My father was a Rabbi in London and died when my son was 6 - they were close. In one of the services after he died, in the synagogue, my son looked up to the balcony and asked why grandpa was sitting up there instead of downstairs? He also knew the exact moment that Dad died...— Gaby Massey (@GabyMassey) June 18, 2019
15. Was it...God?
Not really a ghost story, but the day my Great Grandma (Anna) died, my Grandma heard someone call the name “Anna”. She was puzzled because she was the only one at home w/her mother. She checked the whole house & then went to my Great Grandma’s room & found that she’d passed away.— Patti (@PattiAnne70) June 18, 2019
16. THAT WAS A GHOST.
I don’t believe in ghosts, but the day my grandmother died I was out drinking and watching football when I got the news. When I got home the novel she wrote was lying on the floor in front of the bookshelf. Nothing else was amiss.— Kate Det (@dangerkated) June 18, 2019
17. Kids know everything!
A short one: When my mom was about three, she came downstairs one night to say that her uncle had come to say goodnight to her. That was the night his plane was lost over the Pacific.— Ali Davis 🏳️🌈 (@Ali_Davis) June 18, 2019
18. *CHILLS*.
I was a Nurse in a Nursing home & a CNA there who had distinct long blonde hair passed away in a car accident. She was really sweet with the residents. One night a daughter of a man wanted to know who the cNA with the long blonde hair was that was sitting with her dad at night.— GypsyNomad (@Moongirl7117) June 18, 2019
19. NO. THANK. YOU.
My moms sister committed suicide and they looked very alike, when my parents went to visit my grandmother one summer, they were getting ready to go to bed and my dad saw my mom in the kitchen and yelled to her to get him a drink and she answered him from the bedroom.— Em (@hopeformaybe) June 18, 2019
20. TERRIFYING.
My friend Kim died of brain cancer about 6 months ago. A month after her death my phone was freezing up so I shut it down. When I brought it back up a text alert popped in. It said my text to Kim didn’t go through. The text was from 2010. Ever since then whenever I shut— How big is your (D)? (@remymarcchris2) June 18, 2019
My phone down this alert pops in. For the first few months I could pull the text up in full. Now it only gives the alert on my home screen, but won’t open the actual text. It feels like she’s slowly letting go of my hand.— How big is your (D)? (@remymarcchris2) June 18, 2019