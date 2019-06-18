20 people tweet their most terrifying encounters with 'real' ghosts. Sleep with a light on.

A good ghost story can keep you up all night. While there are the fun, clearly made up fireside camp stories everyone shares as children, sometimes you hear a truly unexplainable tale of the supernatural.

Of course, ghosts are not real. RIGHT? That sound you heard was probably just a neighbor's cat and that shadow you saw was most likely a tree...

However, when Twitter user, Charlote Cymer asked, "I realize this is random, but does anyone have any genuine ghost stores?" the internet was ready to get *spooky*.

I realize this is random, but does anyone have any genuine ghost stories?



*holds marshmallow aloft over campfire* — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 18, 2019

1. Woah.

After reading "Many Lives, Many Masters" (highly recommend!), one night out of the blue I asked my son, maybe 2 at most, if he remembered being old. He thought about it a few seconds, then asked: "Did I die?" That he made THAT connection unprompted blew me away. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 18, 2019

2. Yikes.

My newborn son, about a wk old, gave me this confused/scared look that seemed to say who are you/where am I but of course couldn’t verbalize it. Not baby look but facial expression of someone mature. Scared me! — Genie CA. (@idreamofgenieca) June 18, 2019

3. Well this is horrifying.