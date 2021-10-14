20 people who walked out of a job interview share what happened.

We all need jobs to survive (unless you're Jeff Bezos or similarly moneyed), which means a lot of us have to suck our feelings in through our teeth during the interview process. While it's par for the course to feign greater enthusiasm than you feel towards a job, we all have the lines we will not cross.

There are times when the emptiness of your wallet simply doesn't surpass just how sketchy, bad, or unappealing a job seems. In most cases, if a potential employer can't even properly court you during the job interview, then it's a sure sign the job itself is going to be a bad time. In these situations, exiting promptly can be the best move, even if it means prolonging the job search.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who walked out of a job interview shared what happened, and why they decided to walk away.

Refusal to discuss salary…this was interview #3.

2. From RumBunBun: