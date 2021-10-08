20 people share the warning labels that everyone ignores.

Warning labels are everywhere, often for legal reasons, and ironically because there are a plethora of them, many of us scan past them or completely disregard them altogether.

Many warning labels refer to potential harms that are statistically very unlikely, but still possible, so it makes sense to not dwell on them. But others are incredibly relevant when it comes to the use or consumption of a product (or food), but we're so overstimulated all the time we look right past them.

If you've ever wondered which warning labels other people ignore the most, you may find some answers in a popular Reddit thread where people dug into the topic.

1. From AdminWhore:

"Do not insert inside the ear canal."

2. From V02D: