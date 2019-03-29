20 people who made 'let's get married at 40' pacts share their stories.

We all know the movie trope, two best friends make a pact that if they're still single at 40 they'll get married. There are variations, of course, sometimes it's a couple amicably breaking up with that promise in tact. Other times it's two acquaintances rapidly bonded by a set of wild circumstances about to part ways with the knowledge that they have each other as a fall back plan.

This trope is pretty common in movies and television, and oftentimes makes it into the joking exchanges that permeate our real lives, but does anyone actually keep these pacts, or is it just a fun plot device for fiction?

Well, apparently it's not purely fiction. In a recent Reddit thread people shared the times they actually kept those marriage pacts, and it'll make you BELIEVE.

1. It all worked out like a rom com for herbys.