Someecards Logo
20 people who witnessed a teacher at their school get fired share what happened.

20 people who witnessed a teacher at their school get fired share what happened.

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 9, 2021 | 9:20 PM

When most people think of school drama they remember romantic fall-outs between students, the hierarchies of popularity, and the rebellious kids getting in trouble. But oftentimes, the juiciest, most terrifying or memorable moments involve the teachers.

In fact, few events spread quicker through a school than a scandalous, awkward, or unexpected firing of a teacher.

In a popular Reddit thead, people who witnessed a teacher get fired share what happened.

1. From mus_maximus:

Surprisingly, the French teacher who constantly showed films featuring naked children, had us read comics with naked children, and read from books that described naked children was fired when they found the pictures of naked children.

The French teacher who immediately took over for him lasted four months. She threw a brick at a student.

I don't actually think I've had a normal French teacher.

2. From squeeeeenis:

High school, two teachers used to have sex on the catwalk above the auditorium. One of the student 'techs' went up their to change light filters and caught them.

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
Featured Content