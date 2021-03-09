20 people who witnessed a teacher at their school get fired share what happened.

When most people think of school drama they remember romantic fall-outs between students, the hierarchies of popularity, and the rebellious kids getting in trouble. But oftentimes, the juiciest, most terrifying or memorable moments involve the teachers.

In fact, few events spread quicker through a school than a scandalous, awkward, or unexpected firing of a teacher.

In a popular Reddit thead, people who witnessed a teacher get fired share what happened.

Surprisingly, the French teacher who constantly showed films featuring naked children, had us read comics with naked children, and read from books that described naked children was fired when they found the pictures of naked children.

The French teacher who immediately took over for him lasted four months. She threw a brick at a student. I don't actually think I've had a normal French teacher.

2. From squeeeeenis: