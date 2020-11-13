We all know that each relationship comes with fresh emotional dynamics and preferences, but that doesn't stop it from being jarring every time you discover a "norm" from a past relationship isn't everyone's cup of tea.While adjusting to new relationship dynamics can be equal parts fun and challenging for everyone, the learning curve is often steeper for those getting out of their first long-term relationship.In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people whose first relationship was very long term, shared the weird things they believed were normal until they started seeing other people.1. From Mila999: I see so much horrible things on here, mine is quite tame but here goes. My first boyfriend would always leave me small presents or notes underneath my pillow if I had to get up earlier than he did. He was quite romantic and told me I love you quite a lot. When I got a new boyfriend I caught myself looking underneath my pillow for at least a month/2 months in, just out of habit. 2. From Zenco3DS: That you should be happy together now, and not constantly waiting for some vaguely defined future where everything's settled down. 3. From GaiaMoore: Daily binge drinking until I realized a) I'm an alcoholic and b) hetero relationships don't work when one partner tries to drink the gay away. Only took me 9 years but I got there eventually. 4. From chiefk240: Not me but the girl I'm currently dating said that her first long-term boyfriend would stare at himself in the bathroom for an hour or so before going to bed each night. 5. From SepticDispair: I thought most guys liked having their nipples played with because my first ex did. My second boyfriend was so confused when i started licking his tiddy lmao 6. From KhaosElement: She made me believe the old TV tropes of women NEVER wanting sex. I had to work my a*s off to get her to give me some action. The next girl I had was just f*cking amazed that I didn't just ask for it when I wanted it. The bewildered look on her face when she finally asked "You realize I'm horny too right?" 7. From SirLuckey: I texted my then new girlfriend about where I was and who I was with about every 30 minutes. After the 3rd time, she told me that she didn't need to get updates on what I was doing, and to just let her know when I got home safe. I remember feeling almost a physical weight being lifted off my chest because I didn't have to worry about my girlfriend freaking out if I didn't update her. I learned what trust felt like that night. 8. From saturnbands182: This is morbid but I thought it was normal to argue every day. I thought 'all couples have their bickering' and it was just a regular thing. I was astounded when I went into my next relationship and actually got on with the guy and went weeks and weeks without having any issues. It always felt like the bubble was going to burst. Goes to show - don't stay in a relationship just because you've already invested a tonne of time. You get one life, spend it with someone who makes you laugh every day. 9. From stevenuniverse_89: My ex put her happines on me making it my responisbilty. Would demand I stay around and cut my work hours back and then be upset when we wouldnt have money to go out. Every time I would try and leave I was coerced with sex to stay, because I was young and stupid. After 8 years I had enough I moved 5 states away. Had a chain of bad relationships that ended, took some time to work on myself and im now engaged to an amazing woman I can communicate with share feelings about issues and who values a healthy relationship. 10. From Tsingani: Psychological abuse. I have a physical reaction now when my current partners are nice to me when I do something he would have berated me for hours and locked me in my room for. Like, I get a panic attack because my partners are nice to me when I drop a glass, or got laid off, or forgot to unload the dishwasher. And then they don't bring it up every time they're irritated with me. My ex was still yelling at me 14 years later for shi* I did when we first started dating - sh*t like I forgot to pick up his laundry from the floor or bought the wrong brand of bacon. At the end there, the lectures lasted hours as he recounted 14 years of offenses. My current partners? They don't throw sh*t in my face that I did the day before. The dissonance is crazy. I knew the other abuse wasn't normal, but my step dad is the same way with my mom, so I had no idea, I just thought it's how men are. 11. From herpes_free_since_73: That some girls, in a relationship, don't like to kiss as often as others. I'm just talking about pecks when I/gf gets home etc. I always enjoyed a hello kiss but I guess some girls don't? 12. From Angsty_Potatos: Being cowed into an "open arrangement" = normal. Him introducing me to "friends" while hanging out or going to parties and then him telling me later in the evening after the ice had broken that they were actually the girl(s) he was fucking. Capitulating to his insistance that we continue to hang out even though I was uncomfortable with knowing this new information. = Normal. Him making unwelcome and uncomfortable comments to other women I was friends with in front of me to attempt to orchestrate threesomes that I was not okay with = Normal If you love me, you'll chase after me = Normal If you love me you'll leave face time up at all times so I can see whats going on in your dorm = Normal If you love me you will not show any sad or mad emotion because it ruins my mood = Normal. 13. From HelpfulCherry: People's love languages are all different. It's especially jarring when you have a lot of experience doing things a certain way, and then finding out that isn't what somebody else needs. It can take some work to figure out what's inherent to yourself and what was learned from your partner. 14. From PartTimeKhajiit: My ex basically taught me that it wasn't okay for me to be upset about things. Every time I would get my feelings hurt (even when I was upset about something completely unrelated to him) it was somehow flipped around so I ended up reassuring and comforting him. That shit really messed me up, and I basically had to relearn how to be vulnerable with my SO. He also had a very solid plan of how he expected me to live my life, basically his main goal for me was to have kids and be a good housewife. Yikes. On the bright side, nowadays I'm happily engaged and my fiance treats me with so much love and respect. He's supportive of my dreams and we are able to lean on each other in times of hardship. 15. From AliSwoff21: That every time was essentially a quickie. Almost a whole decade of nothing but 5 thrusts and then blast off. After that relationship ended I felt like Jasmine on a magic carpet ride....a whole new world. 16. From missluluh: It wasn't super long term, only about a year but when you're in high school that's fairly long term. My ex was a very clingy dude, sweet but would follow me around every social gathering and get jealous of me spending time with my friends. When I started dating the guy who is now my husband I remember looking around at a party early on of mostly my friends that he hadn't met before and I couldn't find him. I asked someone where he was and he was out by the fire with a group of people chatting and hanging out. I was astonished that we could just go our separate ways in a social setting and that was totally fine, we didn't have to be attached at the hip the whole time. Edit: When I say he would follow me around I literally mean he never left my side. And these were parties and things where he knew everyone as well. At one point my friend was upset so I went into a bedroom with her and another friend to talk to her and within five minutes he came into the room and even though this was obviously private he just stood in there. And I did tell him multiple times that we didn't constantly have to be beside each other. If you and your partner like to hang out at parties that's fine but it was suffocating to me. He was jealous of my friends and complained when I would make plans with them. Honestly we were young and he's probably a totally fine dude now. We were just not right together. 17. From nuggetboom: I tried to change her. That was my emotional insecurity. My bad Melissa. 18. From John_Wick_Detroit: A lot of girls LIKE to f*ck. 19. From Deadmeat553: Your partner should actually make an effort to spend time with you. You shouldn't have to surprise them to spend any time with them. 20. From Natesradscreenname: I would lick the side of my first girlfriend's face like a dog and she loved it. My second girlfriend slapped me when I tried it.