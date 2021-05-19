20 people whose spouse speaks another language share their funniest misunderstandings.

All relationships hit communication barriers at some point, so relationships between people with different native languages are bound to have a lot of funny and confusing moments.

Even someone whose fluent in multiple languages is likely to get confused by some slang words, aphorisms, or even modes of body language, and if you live with someone it can be fascinating to navigate the spaces where you both don't know what the other person is talking about.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who are married to someone with a different first language shared the funniest misunderstandings they've had.

1. From noknockers:

When I first met my now wife, she thought every baby animal should be prefixed with puppy, as in puppy dog. So the were puppy cats, puppy birds, puppy sheep, puppy horses etc... It was gold. It was so funny that nobody told her it was wrong.