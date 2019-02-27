20 people share the wildest examples of ‘rich kid syndrome’ they’ve ever seen.

No one can help how much money they were born into, whether rich or poor, in the end it's all about what you decide to put out into the world as an individual. Even so, it would be ignorant to pretend being born rich doesn't innately affect how someone interacts with the world. Being born into wealth kick-starts your life with immense privilege and oftentimes innoculates you against certain struggles and a basic understanding of how the world works for most people.

Obviously, not all rich people abuse their privilege with reckless abandon, there are plenty that act generously and cultivate awareness about the world at large. However, it's a lot more entertaining to talk about the people who are doing the absolute most.

In a recent Reddid thread, people shared the most extreme examples of "rich kid syndrome" they've encountered, and it just confirms that money can't buy class.