20 people share the wildest examples of ‘rich kid syndrome’ they’ve ever seen.

No one can help how much money they were born into, whether rich or poor, in the end it's all about what you decide to put out into the world as an individual. Even so, it would be ignorant to pretend being born rich doesn't innately affect how someone interacts with the world. Being born into wealth kick-starts your life with immense privilege and oftentimes innoculates you against certain struggles and a basic understanding of how the world works for most people.
Obviously, not all rich people abuse their privilege with reckless abandon, there are plenty that act generously and cultivate awareness about the world at large. However, it's a lot more entertaining to talk about the people who are doing the absolute most.
In a recent Reddid thread, people shared the most extreme examples of "rich kid syndrome" they've encountered, and it just confirms that money can't buy class.
1. lost-kitty's friend has access to too many houses.
"Good friend of mine: “my dad bought me a house and now I can’t buy a house of my own.”(Stamp duties here are insane to prevent rich people from driving up property prices.) Although I have to say that I really respect my friend very much for his desire to actually step out of his dad’s shadow."
2. BTCAlex had to cut off his friend for the good of everyone.
"A guy I met in my early 20's was the richest person I've ever known. His dad was CFO for a big bank, but died when my friend was 14. He grew up in a massive mansion, had his rent paid for in a luxury rental building, and had unlimited funds for drugs."
"Eventually, his mom forced him to go to rehab, which he did for a couple of months. One day, while he was at rehab, my roommate got a call from him. He said he's outside and didn't know where else to go. He had been cutoff from his money, knew that we had an extra room, and asked if he could stay with us while he learned basic life skills (getting a job, buying groceries, cleaning, budgeting, etc...). We let him, against our better judgment."
"About a month in, he had managed to stay sober, keep a job, and not be such a parasitic piece of shit. His mom thought he was doing better to, so she reconnected him to his money. His whole attitude and demeanor completely changed. All of a sudden it's "I don't have to stay in this shitty apartment, living like I'm poor. I don't even have to stop doing drugs. I've got my money back!"
"He left right before rent was due and basically told us to fuck ourselves. Two months later, he had the exact same situation happen. His mom cut him off again, forced him to go to rehab. He left again and called us, but this time we figured he'd rather not live in our shitty apartment living like he's poor."
3. huazzy learned that personal wave pools exist.
"Not scathing like most of the ones on here. I grew up attending a private school in a developing country so a lot of my classmates were in the 1% of the country. Whenever we'd be swimming in the school pool one friend of ours in particular would always remark that swimming is more fun if the pool has a current or waves. To which I had no idea what he was talking about and generally thought he was just being imaginative."
One day he invited me over to his house for swimming and... He had a 50 foot indoor pool that generated a current/waves. He wasn't lying. They are a lot more fun."
4. chuteboxhero's college roommate spent $1400 in a day.
"My college roommate's mom gave him fucking $1400 "for the weekend" just randomly. He blew through the whole thing by Saturday asked his mom for more money and was screaming at her because "she promised $1400 for the weekend" and he spent most of what she gave him on Friday which isn't a part of the weekend."
5. pipsdips had a front row seat to some rich kid scandals.
"Look up Corona del Mar high school cheating scandal, happened at my school. Parents payed around 50k a piece to have a tutor bug the school computers and change students grades, they all lawyered up big time when it came out and all the kids got off free and all made it into their top three schools.
"Edit: I would also like to add that this made the news, and all the parents whined that their children were innocent and "just had a bad tutor" Had a girl I went to school with total four brand new cars (think Range Rover, Escalade, etc) I was also in a class with this girl when the teacher handed out papers that needed to be signed by a parent, and she signed it herself and tried to turn it in the same period as it was handed out and freaked out when the teacher wouldn't accept it. Kids who would talk shit and pick fights and then turn around and say "if you touch me my dad will sue. There are a lot more..."
6. emmaballoo has seen next level rich kid meltdowns over cars.
"Girl I went to high school with got a Mercedes for her 16th birthday. Bitched and moaned about the fact that she didn't get a Lexus, because her name was Lexi and she thought it would be "sooooo cool!" for Lexi to drive a Lexus with a custom license plate saying "Lexi". Her parents did cave and buy her a Lexus for her 17th birthday."
"My college roommate threw a massive tantrum, like on the floor screaming and crying, because her parents got her a used big ass truck for graduation. It was a 2013 truck with less than 10k miles that was fully upgraded/loaded with every possible add on. We graduated in 2014.....the car was maybe a year old. She already had a 2009 Range Rover."
7. Pencilowner watched a girl lose a business because she "didn't know" employees needed pay.
"Knew a trust fund girl whose dad gave her the money to start a company. She lost it when she went on vacation for 6 months and forgot she was supposed to pay her employees all the time. She assumed they would not get paid for 6 months and be there when she got back. I quizzed her on this for a few min and it was clear she had no idea what a job was."
8. laughwidmee knows that some people don't cry over spilled milk, they cry over loaner cars.
"This happened a couple of weeks ago at the Infiniti dealership. I was in the waiting room with a very well dressed lady for our loaner cars. She left the waiting room to look at her loaner and came back crying. She said she drives a fully loaded qx80 and they gave her a qx60 with nothing in it. I said sorry that happened and asked how long she was going to have the loaner for. She said a couple of hours. I wanted to tell her to suck it up but instead I sat there quiet thinking how life must be easy for her to cry over a loaner car."
9. foxaer knows a girl who was given a car before she had a license.
"Girl got a 2 year old Range Rover for her 17th. Now 20 and still doesn’t have her license... sits unused in their 4 car garage."
10. StiffyStephy watched a friend lie to the world.
"I use to have a friend who would constantly say "I love when my dad gives me money." and "If I ask for a certain amount of money my parents always give me $50 extra.". This girl then bought a apartment boasting about it on Facebook and how proud she was of herself how at 23 she was able to afford a home at such a young age all on her own. Still makes me want to face plant into a pile of jagged rocks."
11. Timinime's college friend went clothes shopping in other countries.
"A friend I met at Uni flew from Auckland to London for a week to go shopping. Clothes were cheaper in London, so to him it made sense. His parents were from Singapore and had no idea just how much cheaper cars were in New Zealand. So when he said he needed $70k for a Toyota Corolla they gave him the money and he bought a used BMW M3."
"When he went home for the summer he asked if I could mind the car for him - given his Dad had pretty much cut him off at that point he just said I had to pay for insurance on it and I could treat it like my own. But as a 19yo sharing a flat and barely getting by there was no way I could cover the cost of insurance - let alone petrol."
12. Aiku watched a man give away a new Mercedes because of a light scratch.
"A Saudi guy in the UK got in a crash, with light damage to one side of brand new Mercedes. He called for one of his assistants to come get him, even though the car was fully driveable. My friend rolled up on call with his tow truck and asked the guy where he wanted the MErc towed. The guy gave him the keys and said "Keep it; I don't want it.'"
13. PazzaCiccio's classmate freaked out because her parents didn't gift her BMW in the right way.
"A girl in my school was "surprised" by her parents in the school's parking lot with a new BMW. A freaking BMW. Everyone who is out is basically watching this go down and she starts crying. At first we are all thinking its because she's so happy but then she runs back into the school. Apparently they were supposed to show up earlier (I'm assuming when there would be more students to witness the surprise). I felt bad for the Dad because he looked totally embarrassed and sad about it. You know in his head he's like, "I created this monster".
14.FriendFryFrench knows someone who travels to other countries for haircuts.
"I knew someone who goes out of the country just to have a haircut."
15. hermelyn0497 met someone so rich they used a laptop as an umbrella.
"Once had a blockmate craving for Japanese mood. He went to Japan for dinner. Used Macbook as an umbrella on a rainy day. Bought another blockmate a watch same as his because blockmate#2 kept complimenting his watch. A lot more. It's crazy for someone who can't even afford a phone."
"Edit: These didn't happen all at once. The last one happened in highschool. I didn't know this would blow up! I don't attend univ anymore and I read somewhere that it's more crazy these days than back in my day (I'm not that old and it actually hasn't been that long)."
16. maklershed was given a brand new guitar for $20.
"My personal favorite was in college - kid down the hall from me bought a brand new Fender Stratocaster and played with it for a day and got bored and sold it to me case and all for $20. I still have it and play it fifteen years later. It's a great guitar."
17. party_atthemoontower knew a woman in college who was gifted a million dollar house.
"Dad bought his college aged daughter a house in a VERY nice neighborhood so that she and her friends could live rent free while they attended university. He remodeled the entire house. In all he probably spent close to $2 million. Two weeks after moving in, they left a candle burning while they went to the store to get snacks for a football game. Came home and the house was on fire. A month later, it was good a new for them to move back in."
18. steve-the-sloth's girlfriend doesn't know how promotions work.
"Gf family is wealthy, she’s working her way to it. But, she was waiting to get a chance for a promotion and the words “I cannot believe anyone would make somebody work for almost a year to get a promotion” came out of her mouth. And I laughed."
19. DonKiddic saw what money can do firsthand.
"As a kid, I was piss poor. Like we had no money, and barely kept the lights on. My mother did an awesome job, and even worked 2 different jobs AND went to night school at one point to make a better future for us. I grew up without a lot of things, but It taught me a lot about what you really "need" in life, which is a roof over your head and food in your belly. Everything after that is a plus really."
"I had a lot of friends who where waaay better off than me, but one kid in particular had EVERYTHING. He was a Jehovas witness, so didn't do birthdays/christmas, but would often just get stuff to kind of make up for it. At times he would bitch his mother out for buying him something that he thought was "crap" or wasn't the right model of something, despite getting loads of stuff which was awesome all the time. He was that kid that had all the games/consoles/toys in the world but would moan about it."
"One of the last times I hung out with him, he was shouting at his mother because she had promised him that she would buy him a new guitar [he was learning] but the time of the day had gotten late and she wan't able to go. Like it was when all the stores were shut, so it was litterally impossible. But this kid just kept chewing her out because of it, and speaking to her like she was some kind of moron. It was painful to watch, and I was like 14 at the time."
"I stopped hanging around with him after that. I later heard his mother cracked and had enough of him, then kicked him out of the house. He later ended up being a shoplifter and lived in the local YMCA for a bit. In fairness I think he's back on track now, but as a kid he was a bit of a dick to his parents."
20. tragicworldrecord watched a classmate wreck a new car and immediately get a new one.
"I had a scholarship to private school for my secondary education (11-18.) We were by no means poor, but compared to the people who were paying full school fees I was a peasant. The vast majority of the students were wealthy, and about half of them were spoilt little brats."
"Most of the kids got given cars for their 17th birthday in anticipation of passing their driving tests. One boy in particular in my year had a September birthday, so was one of the first to take his test; and he had a huge house/garden, so he already knew how to drive (you can drive on private land at any age here.)"
"On the day he passed his test, he got dropped off back at his school in his shiny new sports car (I don't know what type it was, idgaf about cars, but everyone else seemed impressed.) He picked up a couple of friends to go for a spin, and before he got ~100m up the road, he completely wreckedthe fucking car.
His dad bought him a new one the next day and he complained that it was the wrong colour."