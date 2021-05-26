20 people who won a contest to meet a celebrity or go on a trip share what happened.

If you've ever entered to win McDonalds monopoly, a car giveaway sweepstakes, or really any of those exciting contests plastered onto food products, then you know just how rare it is to actually see the prize.

For those of us who have never won, it's easy to forget that there are in fact people who win those getaways and goodie bags, and they usually live to spill the juice.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who won a random competition or sweepstake shared what happened.

1. From schaumann:

When I was around 10 I entered a cat-related competition through a kids TV show - I think it was called Kidzone. You had to mail the entry into them, and in 25 words or less, explain what you do to make your cat happy. My entry was something like, "I take my cat inside to watch Kidzone every afternoon!" I ended up winning 24 cans of Whiskas cat food. I didn't have a cat.

2. From KBeavis: