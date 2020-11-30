Working as Santa in a mall can be a fun a rewarding job for the holiday season, but it's also stressful to deal with a never-ending line of impatient children and their sometimes demanding parents...When the crowds get busy and tired shoppers and hyper children wait to tell Santa what they want for Christmas as their parents attempt to get the perfect photo for next year's Christmas card, sometimes people forget that there's a very real person underneath that red fur-trimmed coat and hat. Mall Santa actors and Disney face-characters in theme parks are kindred spirits in that they have to constantly remain "in character," and entertain throngs of eager children in the costume of an iconic, universally recognizable mythical person.While younger kids who vehemently believe in Santa use the experience as a way to report their Christmas gift dreams to the man in charge, parents are usually in it for the photo. Posting a photo of adorable children screaming or crying while sitting on Santa's lap with a long fake beard and candy cane throne in the center of the local mall is always a hit on social media, but the presents kids ask Santa for are even funnier sometimes.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most memorable thing a child has asked for?" people who worked as Santa were ready to share the strangest, funniest or moving gift requests they ever received on the job.1. This was in 2005 so I was a junior in High school and I was Santa’s helper (elf) along with another girl who was also Santa’s helper and this little boy came and asked Santa for a pirate ship. But the kid couldn’t pronounce his r’s that well so it sounded like he said he wanted a pile of sh*t for Christmas. The mall Santa I was working with looked confused as hell so I had to tell him that he said he wanted a pirate ship not a pile of sh*t. When my shift was done I went to my car and laughed till I couldn’t breathe. I tell this story every Christmas - AM_Conspiracy 2. I was Santa Claus for Halloween one year and a kid came up to me asking for caterpillars. - eldercrocling420 3. I've been a Mall Santa every Christmas for a couple years. This one, I'd have to say...4 year old once asked for his "mommy and daddy to lov each ofver." His dad was the one taking him. The next year, he came back and thanked me. Both his parents were there. I almost cried. - Ulavala 4. The two most memorable asks were at the same craft show, maybe 30 minutes apart. The first was a group of three women, probably in their 40s or 50s, who were clearly half in the bag and wanted a photo with Santa. Not much of an ask, really, except for the one who said “I won’t tell my husband if you don’t tell Mrs. Claus.” We got that picture and moved them right along real fast. The second one came from a kid who was visiting with a group from, I think, a local home for folks with developmental disabilities. There were five or six kids in the group and most asked for pretty standard things, but the last one asked if I could make sure their dog got better. I panicked because, you know, Santa can handle bikes a whole lot easier than veterinary medicine. I looked at one of the chaperones who was with him and she gave me a nod and a thumbs up, so I told the kid that I would do my very best, and if he kept being good then it would help his dog get better even faster. He lit up like a decorated tree! After we took a photo, the chaperone came over and told me that the dog was okay, but needed some procedure or another and would be back in a few days. It didn’t even hit me until later that he had asked for the dog to get better rather than something for himself. It was a very sweet and memorable ask of a very panicked Santa. - triviaprof 5. I was an elf. I remember we had this young Santa that worked with us. Not many like him since he looked young for the part. He was on shift one evening and we had this little girl come who was hearing impaired. Well this young Santa made her day by knowing Sign Language. They were able to have a conversation with each other. I remember the Mom crying a bit. - Wash80 6. I was Santa’s elf for 2 years when I was younger. I was the helping set up kids and getting them to smile, not the one taking pictures. The request that brought tears to my eyes and that I still remember 10+ years later is the kid (6-7 years old) that asked if Santa could cure his mom’s cancer and make her happy again. This kid didn’t want his mom to hear, so he’d asked me to get his mom to stand further away. Santa told him he didn’t think that was something the elves could make, they weren’t doctors after all. The kid just looked at him and told him he trusted him and the elves. Santa was a pretty stand-up guy, but even he looked stunned. - RosaGG 7. So as a middle school teacher (6th-8th grade) - I have the prerequisite beard to be teaching history. Every year (before covid of course) I would spray/dye my hair, eyebrows, and beard white in order to put on a Santa costume and walk to the pre-k kids and hand out presents (that their parents already bought - and if not we bought for them). It was always the cutest thing and I loved doing it! I had the voice, the laugh.... the belly.... down to a pat! One year tho - as I walk in and do my normal “ho ho ho,” a little boy just looks at me and starts crying. Of course I could not let this stand, so I walk up to him, kneel, and ask what was wrong. He explained to me that he had hit his brother yesterday, and that his mom told him that Santa was going to put him on the naughty list and he wasn’t getting any presents. It took every ounce of me not to break character - so I joyfully laughed and asked if he apologized and was sorry - and he nodded vigorously. So I asked his name - and reached into my red sack and said “well golly look at this - it’s almost like I knew you were good all along.” The smile on his face and the hug that followed will be something I will always remember and hold close to my heart. - Fidel89 8. Years ago I took my son to see Santa. As we waited, we were able to overhear some of the kids talking to Santa ahead of us. One little boy said, "I just want Grandpa to be okay." Awwww. Santa replied with something we couldn't hear and then the child yelled, "That's the same BULLSH*T my mom says! You guys are LIARS, he told me can't even PEE anymore!!" - SuzQP 9. My friend was Santa and I was the photographer, there was a family with 2 twins 1 baby and 2 bigger kids. The twins were very excited and begged their mom, then the mom's like okay! And then the twin was like "I want a hot air balloon!" They had a british accent so it sounded VERY cute, we were right by the build a bear workshop so the other twin was like "and I want a cute princess dress for my kitty cat!" They looked at me smiling saying "can you take a picture of us?" And I was like "oh of course!" That was the last photo of our day and it was the most adorable thing ever! - Hellastylish 10. I was an elf but I heard anyway, they asked for the real Santa to listen to them - StarDestroyer10 11. It's probably the kids who ask for their parents back (either left the family, or died; it can be either) who stand out the most. - Ethan-Wakefield 12. “Santa, I NEED a press to paste. It dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste every time so I can keep my teeth extra sparkly clean!” - JumpyBlueberry 13. Food. Never forget that. We stopped,took the family to a mall restaurant for lunch and provided a $200 gift card to Kroger. - dmxrob 14. A "real baby" it turns out there was a line of dolls called that. - WF6i 15. Dryer sheets. - sektabox 16. A million dollars. The kid taking pictures said, “yeah, and while you’re at it pay my student loans!” - krisfunk27 17. Not a mall Santa but we used to have a thing where you could call the local radio station and talk to Santa. My little sister (maybe 5-6 at the time) got to talk to him, only thing she asked for was band-aids! Hahaha - Jdwj92 18. My town does this event where there's a train ride (Polar Express) and it takes them to "The North Pole" to meet Santa. A local theater group for high school students are actors on the train and at the station as elves. I volunteered as an elf for a few years, we'd have activities like a coloring station, photo booth and my favorite station to work- writing a letter to Santa. After the kids write their letters they would stick them in a fake mailbox and we would assure them it got to Santa, but in reality we had no idea what to do with all these letters so after a hard night of work (this was probably the most demanding thing I've done still today) we would all make hot cocoa and read them. Most of them were funny but when we'd come across a sad one it always brought an awkward silence. A lot of kids asking for their parents to get along, to see their mommy/daddy, and to bring back loved ones (usually a grandpa/grandma) - Emotional_Fruit 19. I took my kid to see a Santa, and the boy in front snuck in a kitten in his huge jacket and asked for Santa to force his parents to let him keep it. - Thazhowzitiz02 20. Back in 2002 I was a mall Santa some kids ask for toys video games and Barbies and all but it was this one kid that asked literally for real life spiders in a bag I was confused then I said why young man and then the kid said I like how crunchy and gooey they are and then I said uhh ok? He said yay thank you Santa I still crack up from that - greenscreen_man