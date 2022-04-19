20 people share their worst 'I don't get paid enough for this' moment at work.

It's rare to find a job that never feels like a dreaded, sleepy grind of coffee and counting down the hours even if you strive to "love what you do and never work a day in your life."

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your 'I don't get paid enough for this' moment at work?" people were ready to share the story of the eco-friendly paper straw that broke the barista's back. (Shout out to my minimum wage retail gig at a soap store when they tried to get us to give free "foot treatments" to customers without gloves!)

1.

When I worked at McDonald's, I found out we didn't get paid for closing. We got paid until the store closed, so if it took us an extra hour or two to close, that was unpaid. I wish I knew what I know now, because that is an open and shut case, but at the time, I was young and dumb.