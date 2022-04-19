20 people share their worst 'I don't get paid enough for this' moment at work.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your 'I don't get paid enough for this' moment at work?" people were ready to share the story of the eco-friendly paper straw that broke the barista's back. (Shout out to my minimum wage retail gig at a soap store when they tried to get us to give free "foot treatments" to customers without gloves!)
When I worked at McDonald's, I found out we didn't get paid for closing. We got paid until the store closed, so if it took us an extra hour or two to close, that was unpaid. I wish I knew what I know now, because that is an open and shut case, but at the time, I was young and dumb.
My first paycheck, I noticed I had a ton of missing hours. So when I asked my boss about it, she told me we only get paid until the store closed.... So that night, I walked out when the store closed. They tried to guilt me into staying, because "the other team members need me" F*ck. That. I don't work for free, sorry. Especially when I'm already making minimum wage. No thanks, not gonna happen - kadno