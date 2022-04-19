Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people share their worst 'I don't get paid enough for this' moment at work.

20 people share their worst 'I don't get paid enough for this' moment at work.

Kimberly Dinaro
Apr 19, 2022 | 3:17 PM
ADVERTISING

It's rare to find a job that never feels like a dreaded, sleepy grind of coffee and counting down the hours even if you strive to "love what you do and never work a day in your life."

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your 'I don't get paid enough for this' moment at work?" people were ready to share the story of the eco-friendly paper straw that broke the barista's back. (Shout out to my minimum wage retail gig at a soap store when they tried to get us to give free "foot treatments" to customers without gloves!)

1.

When I worked at McDonald's, I found out we didn't get paid for closing. We got paid until the store closed, so if it took us an extra hour or two to close, that was unpaid. I wish I knew what I know now, because that is an open and shut case, but at the time, I was young and dumb.

My first paycheck, I noticed I had a ton of missing hours. So when I asked my boss about it, she told me we only get paid until the store closed.... So that night, I walked out when the store closed. They tried to guilt me into staying, because "the other team members need me" F*ck. That. I don't work for free, sorry. Especially when I'm already making minimum wage. No thanks, not gonna happen - kadno

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content