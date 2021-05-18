20 posts about mischievous husbands who trolled their partners.

What is married life if not finding a series of creative ways to annoy and sneak around your partner?

Domestic life without the occasional stolen snack, ridiculous note, or failed attempt at getting away with something wouldn't hit the same, and the internet has plenty of receipts to prove it.

While partners of all genders ham it up to poke fun at their partner (or simply to have fun), this post is dedicated to the husbands out there doing the devil's work. As evidenced by the internet, there are a lot of husbands who think they're slick.

1. This husband's message on his wife's car.

2. This husband's version of a NSFW pic.