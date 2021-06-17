20 posts about the most annoying or inconsiderate things co-workers have done.

The pandemic has forced many people to work from home for the very first time, and now that many have gotten used to it - they're being asked to go back into a physical office.

While remote work is shown to be better for the environment, a surefire way to slow the spread of COVID, and naturally saves people commute time, the higher rates of vaccination have forced many people back to the office.

Ideally, the return to the workforce after a long lockdown would inspire people to be even more thoughtful about how they interact and treat each other, but this isn't the case for some. Which is to say, the annoying coworkers are still at it, and the internet is full of receipts to prove it.

So without further adieu, here are receipts exposing people who never should've been allowed back inside an office.

1. This coworker's COVID-risk yawn.