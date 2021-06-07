20 reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry naming their daughter Lilibet Diana.

Princess Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, a daughter, into the world on Friday. The baby girl was born at 11:40 AM at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, weighing in at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

Meghan and Harry named their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and described her as "more than we could have ever imagined." The couple said they're enjoying their "very special time" with Lilibet and their two-year-old Archie, who is now a big brother.

The name was chosen as a tribute to Harry's mother - the late Princess Diana, and the Queen Elizabeth, as "Lilibet" has been her nickname since she struggled to pronounce her own name as a child.

People's responses ranged from earnest and congratulatory, to joking, and here are a few of the most notable.