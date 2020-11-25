Hell hath no fury quite like an unhinged line of Black Friday shoppers, and while the pandemic will hopefully calm the storms of manic Thanksgiving weekend shoppers (or at least shift them online), the specter of terror still hovers.Anyone whose worked retail during Black Friday is deeply acquainted with the depravity that massive discounts, sleep deprivation, and long lines bring out of ordinary Americans.Former and current retail workers jumped on a few popular Reddit threads to share their wildest Black Friday horror stories, and it's truly a cautionary tale about what humanity is capable of.1. From OP: I worked as a supervisor at Toys R Us for several years. On Black Friday, we opened at midnight, and you basically hug the wall and hope you don't get crushed, so you are stuck in the same spot for hours. This (grown) woman was about 500th in the first wave. She told me the lines were too long. I told her that's what happens on Black Friday. She said we should make them shorter. It hurt my brain, but I explained that every register was open. She said she wanted to go the front. I told her that everyone does, and that's why we have a line. She asked to see my manager. I told her that isn't possible, because there were over 2000 people in the store. She threw a tantrum and sat on the floor in the middle of the line. Whenever the line moved, she would push her cart and crawl after it, then resume sitting on the floor with her arms crossed. 2. From BachompBachomp: Worked for a small and independent videogame store. We had a great rapport with the regulars. On black Friday we were out of PS2's (launch year) early in the morning. People were angry. A cool-as-ice regular who bought one earlier and came back for a memory card walked on in. Saw what was happening, grabbed the PS2 box out of his car, walked in with it held above his head and shouted, "They have them at Sears!". The store cleared out of everyone wanting just the core system. Sears never got their shipment. 3. From Muliciber: Working at a mall on black Friday as a teenager. My store manager scheduled two people to man the store until 11am. Came in and wondered why the store was a mess with a line wrapped around the store. My coworker stood on the counter and announced to the store that this man was the genius that only scheduled two people because in his words "Black Friday is just media hype." We were also robbed blind, what with not being able to leave the registers. 4. From eddiemarsattacks: A lady called 911 because we wouldn't price match with Best Buy. The police came and arrested her for misusing the emergency service. 5. From pandacoot: Today, one of our male customers hit another male customer upside the head with a crock pot. What were they fighting over? The crock pot. Both customers had to be dragged out of the store by the police. 6. From gametemplar: Even though I worked at Walmart for almost eleven years, I somehow avoided the worst of the Black Friday crowds. Still, here are some highlights: Cart stealing, every damn year. Never put a doorbuster item in your cart and turn your back. Cops arresting someone for the stealing a cart with a woman's purse in it. Layaway lines that stretched almost three-quarters of the perimeter of the store. People would try to sneak into line and nearly get beaten by the people behind them. Customers asking electronics associates if they'll watch their kids so they can shop. Happened more than once. Multiple workers reduced to tears by customers literally screaming at them, including a poor 18 year old girl that was called an ignorant whore because the store ran out of Game Boys. More than one of these people were thrown out of the store. A guy that bought two Tickle Me Elmo dolls, then waited until the store was sold out. He stood in the parking lot trying to sell it for like $300. His 10 or 11 year old stood just behind him holding a bat, "just in case." By far the best was three grandmothers getting into a literal fist fight over the last Furby. A full on brawl, rolling around on the floor, kicking & punching. Nobody knew what to do. It took two women and a manager to pull them apart. It was the most screwed up thing I've ever seen. 7. From BrainTroubles: I worked in home theater at a best buy in southern California in 2006. We had this really sh**ty pioneer home theater in a box (HTIB) that retailed normally for 200 bucks...it was on sale for 150. We had literally 500 in stock. They were f*cking everywhere, in every aisle of home theater, in the overstock, warehouse, floor shelves, overhead storage, everywhere. We had a few pallets on the race track that we would keep stocked as best we could throughout the day. Well, as happens on BF, we got busy and the pile dwindled so there was only one on the pallets. Nevermind that anyone with eyes can see we have hundreds more around, only one on the pallet must be the last one in the store. Well, this lady grabs it, and puts it in her cart....some guy was clearly moving for it but was beat. Lady is oblivious. So she turns sown a movie aisle and proceeds to look through one of the bins filled with random 2.99 DVDs. The dude sneaks up behind her and lifts the HTIB off her cart and starts to walk off. He gets about 10 feet before this very large older man (early 50s I'd guess) says "no you don't mother f*cker" and delivers him a square punch, more of a jab really, in the jaw. The would be thief falls into one of the DVD shelves and drops the HTIB. The older guy then picks it up, puts it back on the ladies cart (she's still oblivious) and walks away. As the thief, who was clearly shocked and confused more than injured stands up, he sees me and my coworker staring at him bewildered, each holding more of the HTIB units he was trying to steal in our arms as we were just restocking the pallet. The guy stands up, walks over, grabs one, and walks away without saying a word. That was about the best I've ever seen. I worked four black Fridays in all and never saw anything more bizarre and outrageous than that. 8. From TheBaadestMeinhoff: I used to work at a local pizza and beer place that's pretty well known around my city. A lady comes in for lunch, exhausted from having been at the stores and completely incapable of going more than five seconds without telling anyone within earshot how dedicated to shopping she was and how much money she was saving. She proceeds to ask me what our Black Friday specials were. Well...we are a pizza shop. We did have a lunch special every day, so I told her what it was. This was apparently too much for her to handle. She proceeds to lose her freaking mind, shrieking at me about how she has been up since before dawn and everyone else in America has a Black Friday special, so why don't we? I don't think the South Park episode had aired yet, but she ended her rant with "I thought I was in America! I am still in America, right?" That was the second customer I ever told to f*** off while working at that establishment. That was also the thousandth time I realized that while working in restaurants can be awful, at least I wasn't working retail. 9. From michellelynne87: I once had a woman scream for security b/c she tried to grab a pair of shoes out of someone else's hand and they told her to f*ck off. she was just so indignant. 10. From Sticks_: I saw a guy spit on a USB stick cause it was the last one. 11. From michellesmellsgreat: I was a cashier at best buy. One of the home theater guys called out over the walkie, "Ummm, can someone call 911? There is a man who just passed out in the middle of the aisle." Being an EMT at the time, I shut my light off and dodged shoppers over to the aisle. Did the basic ABCs, and waited for the bus to come. The responding medic thought he was just dehydrated. And so did I, considering he was the guy who showed up the day before thanksgiving to ensure his spot. Anyways, on to the crazy part. While all of this was happening, a woman who was waiting in line followed me to the aisle, and waited for me. I didn't notice her, until I started walking back to my register. She looked at me with her pug face and said, "you are NOT supposed to leave your register under any circumstances! You have a job to do, how dare you hold up the line." I just looked at her, and said, "I thought that a human life might be more important that someone saving $5 on a DVD. My apologies." And walked away. And no, she wasn't my superior or anything. She was a douchebag customer. 12. From ItsKentK: A couple years ago, I was working at Gamestop. After the first 10 minutes, we were out of DSs. We decided to hang signs on every window and every other DS display box saying "No more Nintendo DS. NO ETA for new ones." Well, around 10 that morning we were still extremely busy. So, this lady picked up one of the display boxes without the sign, and waited 35-40 minutes in line to purchase it. When we told her it was an empty box and we didn't have one to sell her, she threw it behind the counter (at one of our cashiers) and threatened to call the police on us. We apologized for the misunderstanding. She then yelled at the cashier some more and stormed out of the store, but not before knocking two rows of cases off the wall. 13. From triplemeow: I went to my first Black Friday sale last year. We chose a Walmart in a decent part of town. We got there around 10:30, and it was pretty calm. There were people circling the pallets like a pack of sharks, but overall it wasn't crowded. I got in line for the PS3 sale and waited for awhile. Midnight hits, and our aisle is pretty calm. It's not until I get my box and line up in the electronics that I see how people are going apesh*t over half-off Tupperware and $5 DVDs. I was standing in line, clinging to my box for dear life in the swarm of people flooding the department. Suddenly, there's a commotion over by the games. I'm close enough to hear the shouting, but not enough to get a clear view of what's going on. "I was here first, I was only trying to find someone to open the cabinet!" "F*ck you, I was here. This game is mine!" "Listen, it's for my kid!" "Do you really want to f*ck with me??!!" At this point, an employee steps in and yells, "Look, dude, the game isn't even on sale! Come back tomorrow and buy it!" Really? It's not even on f*cking sale, and you're going to come to blows over it? I'm next, so I start paying for my stuff while this fight ensues. People are crowding around them, and I still can't believe someone's going to start a fight over a stupid video game they can buy at any point in the near future. The cashier just put the receipt in my hand when I hear, "Oh my god, he's got a gun!" What the actual f*ck?! All I want to do is buy my boyfriend a PS3 for Christmas. That's all. There's people f*cking everywhere, but I'm trying to put as much distance in between me and that department as I can. This is not how I'm going to die, on the floor of a WalMart because of some as*hole who can't wait a f*cking day for a game that's still full-price. I don't know what happened to the man, but I never heard any shots fired and I never saw anything on the news about it. There were police at the front of the store marching their way through. I got out alright, but from what I heard, there were several injuries (a couple of fights and one incident of someone throwing something) and an attempted robbery in the parking lot. TL;DR: Some guy almost shot another guy over a video game that wasn't even on sale and would be restocked the next day. People are crazy, and I don't think I'm going to go to another Black Friday. 14. From Worlds_Best_Coffee: Slidell, LA. Black Friday 1996. Dillard's Department Store. I'm a customer, I'm in a cage with the animals awaiting the lifting of the gate, awaiting a start for the race. I'm not here to shop, I'm here because I'm 16, 6'4" and can help block and play defense for my mom while she shops. I don't know what I'm getting into, I think she's joking, in a few hours time, I'll know how immensely serious she way. The gate opens, women old enough to be my grand mother drop to the floor and scramble underneath it as it's barely 2 feet up. I laughed hard. Mom pulled my arm and we ran together once the gate was full up, we were at the front of the crowd. She runs to a rack of clothing and starts pouring over items for my sisters. I watch a woman pick up an article of clothing only to have another woman snatch it from her hands and run off with it. I saw one woman slap another for cutting in line at the register when the lines are two dozen customers deep. I wasn't ready for that, but it made me ready for so many other Black Fridays that when I worked retail, nothing else I saw fazed me. Moms wrestling over Pokemon cards, grown men fighting and calling each other names for coming to the register to ask questions while someone else was checking out. I've seen a lot. I've seen too much. 15. From suomihobit: I have worked a few, but I worked at Starbucks for them. I always had to be in super early, meaning 2:30 in the morning, to set up shop. The first year was the worst because the store I was at was located right next to a Fred Meyer (a massive store with groceries, electronics, clothes etc...a respected, and slightly expensive Wal-Mart if you will) and my manager decided we would set up a table inside Fred Meyer itself, dispensing free short regular brews or peppermint mochas. I was lucky enough to be stationed at this table with only one other person and rather enjoyed being b**ched at by ungrateful customers screaming at me that they should be able to go into the actual store and get a short drink of their choice for free, since they do not like the free options. Seriously? Whatever. What topped it off was the two fist fights I saw right in front of the table. One was over nerf guns and the other was over socks. Yes, socks. And this isn't even including the people that got mad when they asked me where things in the store were located and I had no idea, or complaining to me that something was already sold out. Oh and I worked a nine hour shift doing this, but because we were out of sight of the manager and shifts, we were also out of mind and never received a single break. 16. From fancy_pantsy_mcfancy: When I was working at Walmart many years ago, they had big stuffed Care Bears for $10. When they ran out of the purple ones a women stole one out of another person's cart only to get a right hook to her face. A small scuffle broke out police were called and blood was spilled. It was a good day. Then a few years later when I was an assistant manager, we had a limit on the TVs you could purchase and a women draped herself across them and refused to get off because she wanted the entire pallet. She was dragged out of the store by the police. That was also a good day. I loved Black Friday. It was the most fun out of all the retail days to me. 17. From ithrewthisthatway: I was a truck unloader at Walmart for about 5 months. When Black Friday came around we were put in different sections to help with the onslaught of customers. I was with this other unloader, Steve, and we were tasked with guarding the 110 Xbox 360's that we had for sale. We tried talking to everyone in line and said we would hand out the Xbox's in an orderly fashion to the first 110 people starting at 10pm or whatever. As it passes 10 pm a guy comes charging through the exit of our line holding his infant son in front of him and clearly making a go for the Xbox's. Steve steps in front of him and says, "Sir this is the exit, if you want an Xbox you have to wait in line." The guy shoves his baby up against Steve's chest and starts yelling, "Don't touch my child you f*cking bastard!" As he continues to try and push towards the Xbox's. Steve has his hands in the air and is yelling back that he isn't touching the kid. I came running and yelled, "Sir what the f*ck are you doing!?" Something in the man kind of clicked, he looked at us, then everyone in line and then just bailed. 18. From Social_Recluse: I was working at Nordstroms, and it was obviously real busy. These f*ckers decide to have really loud sex in the dressing room (no pun intended). I usually wouldn't really give a sh*t but there was a big ass line for the dressing rooms. 19. From RhymeBadlyForUpvotes: A few years back when I was about 15, my birthday was on black Friday, so cue Thursday night sitting outside target since 9pm to get a sweet tv deal. Midnight strikes and the people I was there with start singing happy birthday to me, when all of a sudden the entire line joins in. And this wasn't any small line, either. It wrapped around the whole parking lot. There were hundreds of people. The rest of the time was spent sharing snacks with the people around us in line, playing games, and having a jolly old time. 20. From illdrawyourface: When I was working at bath and body works, lots of stuff was selling out especially the popular fragrances. I guess the company didn't plan accordingly because we were running out of Warm Vanilla Sugar. A lady came in and wanted one of everything of that fragrance. Lotion, hand sanitizer, body wash, EVERYthing warm vanilla sugar. Well we ran out of hand lotion in that fragrance. What does she do? She started opening all the stock drawers frantically searching for it, and I mean ALL the drawers. Stuff was flying everywhere. "WHERE IS THE HAND LOTION?! She never found it, so she dropped everything and left and didn't buy a thing.