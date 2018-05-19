20 royal wedding tweets proving Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show.

If we're going to get technical about it, everybody knocked it out of the park at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Everyone from family members to close friends and A-list celebrities arrived at Windsor Castle in top tier outfits ready to celebrate the royal wedding, and that they did.

https://giphy.com/gifs/bbc-royal-wedding-royalwedding-52F9e59O9lhRLHqlkc

However, I'd feel like a bold-faced liar if I overlooked the fact that four-year-old Prince George and three-year-old Princess Charlotte absolutely stole the show with their little outfits and overflowing kid sass

https://giphy.com/gifs/kylie-jenner-e-l41JStOVooGM5LKJa

I wasn't the only one who felt this way, Twitter was full of people meme-ing and admiring the prince and princess throughout the wedding.

So, without further adieu, here are tk tweets proving that the kids stole the show.

1.

https://twitter.com/warnerdraco/status/997813540613320707