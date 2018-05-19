20 royal wedding tweets proving Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 19, 2018@8:35 PM
If we're going to get technical about it, everybody knocked it out of the park at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Everyone from family members to close friends and A-list celebrities arrived at Windsor Castle in top tier outfits ready to celebrate the royal wedding, and that they did.

https://giphy.com/gifs/bbc-royal-wedding-royalwedding-52F9e59O9lhRLHqlkc

However, I'd feel like a bold-faced liar if I overlooked the fact that four-year-old Prince George and three-year-old Princess Charlotte absolutely stole the show with their little outfits and overflowing kid sass

https://giphy.com/gifs/kylie-jenner-e-l41JStOVooGM5LKJa

I wasn't the only one who felt this way, Twitter was full of people meme-ing and admiring the prince and princess throughout the wedding.

So, without further adieu, here are tk tweets proving that the kids stole the show.

1.

https://twitter.com/warnerdraco/status/997813540613320707
2.

https://twitter.com/angelikataberna/status/997817173392310272

3.

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/997866470632718341

4.

https://twitter.com/mony25jan/status/997824712960102400
5.

https://twitter.com/NikkiABoleyn/status/997869378564710400

6.

https://twitter.com/Cerys_Emily_x/status/997815936550830081

7.

https://twitter.com/JamieSamhan/status/996678488831688704
8.

https://twitter.com/jlew8/status/997885556192313345

9.

https://twitter.com/shayeadele/status/997874330611560454

10.

https://twitter.com/World_Royalty/status/997866574076895233
11.

https://twitter.com/CardinalBiggles/status/997839621433315328

12.

https://twitter.com/tomandlorenzo/status/997811535757049857

13.

https://twitter.com/jxckkline/status/997820624771977216
14.

https://twitter.com/AwesomeBamon/status/997807252797976577

15.

https://twitter.com/Jcubed_/status/997800524958322688

16.

https://twitter.com/RoobyDee/status/997796443493629952
17.

https://twitter.com/voguedyer/status/997878037357178880

18.

https://twitter.com/caitheughans/status/997893466347769856

19.

https://twitter.com/signofmedicinex/status/997812731184107520
20.

https://twitter.com/Mariaspiteri00/status/997820044028579840
