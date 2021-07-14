20 sandwich shop workers share the weirdest sandwich they’ve ever had to make.

Everyone has their own personal flavor palette, which means mealtime can get weird fast.
Anyone who has worked in food service is aware of just how specific people get when it comes to their meal preferences, and while all taste is subjective, there are times when it crosses the line from eccentric to straight-up gross.
Worked at a Subway for a year. This couple comes in, the lady orders a chicken bacon ranch. When we get to the dressing, she says "Oh, and lots of spicy buffalo sauce." The man says "Oh man, here we go again..." I chuckle as I put a very generous amount across her footlong. Her eyes hold for a moment on the sandwich, as if somehow already disappointed by the buffalo-soaked bread and sternly says "More." I put another layer on, almost the same amount as the first. I look up for her approval, but instead I'm met with another "More."