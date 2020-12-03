Getting your school picture taken as a child can be incredibly exciting, but it can also be deeply stressful, or worse yet - boring.For every child who loves smiling for the camera, there's also a child who would rather clean their room than sit still and give the photographer a sunny expression, and these are the kids that make for the funniest and most chaotic school pictures.While bad school pictures can be frustrating for parents who have spent good money on prints, they're deeply entertaining for the rest of us.So, if you want to feel a little better about your photo posing skills (or your child's), these awkward school photos are just what the doctor ordered.1. My friend’s boyfriend was not happy about his kindergarten picture. His parents still have it framed in their house 20 years later. from funny 2. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LoaLy Inc (@loalyinc)3. Apparently I didn't know how to smile in first grade from blunderyears 4. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Greenfield (@chadgreenfield)5. The school offered to re-shoot the photo buty parents declined. from blunderyears 6. I told my 9 year old I didn’t care what he did in his Spring School photos. This is what he gave us. from pics 7.My mom mixed up pajama day and picture day pic.twitter.com/De9v0HrIdg— Jules (@hashtagjules) April 3, 2014 8. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allyson✌🏼💗Mama, style, fashion (@allydiebold)9. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefani (@prettystefani)10. Me in the 4th grade ready to go on some sort of tropical safari with my best friend. from blunderyears 11. My daughters first ever school photo. She was so excited for days, went in and got mugshot instead. from funny 12. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Toro (@tamara__toro)13. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa (@mgmitchellart)14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Brady (@caseybrady061719)15. 1994, age 7 first grade. My stepdad says I wanted my hair cut that way... from blunderyears 16. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Dailey (@chelsea7827)17. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca baran (@beccamay81)18. My friend was saying “yee” before you were saying “haw” *posted with her permission* from blunderyears 19. View this post on Instagram A post shared by onnalee fore (@a_land_called_onnalee)20. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth ❤️❤️ (@elizcatherine)