20 security guards share stories that made them think: 'I don't get paid enough for this.'

Security guards work an incredibly high-stress job. Hyper vigilance is one of the biggest challenges of the job, as your shift can go from boring to high-action in a matter of seconds.
Unlike other jobs, where a slow day is an excuse to text away, security guards are tasked with the assignment of spotting and apprehending potential danger quickly, and there's a lot of ways this can manifest. All this is to say, there are some days on the job as security that are worth the salary of a full slow month.
I was a security guard 20 years ago at a mall. So yeah, rent a cop. I was in training when my trainer mentioned the codes that we used. He said: "[code] means bomb threat." He asked, "What do you do if I give the code for a bomb threat?"
I said "I make $8/hour. You give the call for a bomb threat and my a** is out the door before everyone else."
He laughed and said "Good. I hate working with a**holes who want to be heroes."