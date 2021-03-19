20 security guards share stories that made them think: 'I don't get paid enough for this.'

Security guards work an incredibly high-stress job. Hyper vigilance is one of the biggest challenges of the job, as your shift can go from boring to high-action in a matter of seconds.

Unlike other jobs, where a slow day is an excuse to text away, security guards are tasked with the assignment of spotting and apprehending potential danger quickly, and there's a lot of ways this can manifest. All this is to say, there are some days on the job as security that are worth the salary of a full slow month.

In a popular Reddit thread, security guards shared their "I don't get paid enough for this" moments.

1. From GreatJanitor:

I was a security guard 20 years ago at a mall. So yeah, rent a cop. I was in training when my trainer mentioned the codes that we used. He said: "[code] means bomb threat." He asked, "What do you do if I give the code for a bomb threat?"