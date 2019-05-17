20 service workers reveal their worst customers of all time. The food scale is for FOOD.

The customer is always right, except when they're certifiably bonkers. Anyone who has served time in customer service is aware of just how many people lash out when a transaction doesn't go their way. While most of the times interactions with entitled customers are both exhausting and predictable, there are some people whose unjustified anger is so absurd it's funny again.

To this very point, in a recent Reddit thread, people shared the most bizarre reasons customers lost their mind, and it proves once and for all, that the customer is not to be trusted.

1. here4thesportsstuff was yelled at by a man who wanted to weigh himself on a food scale.

"Had an older gentleman order a food scale that was like a 10lb capacity. The platform was a few inches wide. He received it and called me yelling "how the hell am I supposed to stand on this thing?". We are a redistributor and he was also upset that we sold a product with someone else's instructions and name on it."

2. Pulsecode9 had a customer run upstairs to complain about going upstairs.