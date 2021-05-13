20 sleepwalkers shared the strangest thing they’ve done in their sleep.

All sleepwalking is chaotic by nature, but some sleepwalking episodes lead to more excitement than others.

While people who regularly sleepwalk often become used to waking up in unexpected positions, or hearing anecdotes from their housemates, some stories stand out more than others.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who regularly sleepwalk shared the strangest thing they've done while sleepwalking.

I actually suffer from severe somnambulism. I've woken up with broken bones from fighting things in my sleep. I've woken up cooking. Woken up driving to work. I've attacked people in my sleep It's horrible.

I literally got out of bed, walked down the stairs and ate a banana and then choked on it, then woke up with banana peel on the floor and slipped on it.

3. From billbaperky: