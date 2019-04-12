20 teachers share the most f*cked up things they overheard in class.

Being a teacher is a supremely taxing job. You're not only expected to have a mastery of the subject you teach, but you're also expected to have the social finesse and patience to navigate dozens of personalities in your classroom. Anyone who has spent any time teaching is well familiar with how many stories you get from the job, particularly involving students who open up about the good, the bad, the ugly in their personal lives.

In a recent Reddit thread, teachers shared what things they've overheard from students they wish they hadn't, or perhaps more accurately, weren't sure what to do with.

1. mgraunk's student stays out of the basement.

"That he doesn't like it when "mom gives massages in the basement" because he can "hear everything."

2. TiptoeThruTheTurtles intervened in a horrible situation.