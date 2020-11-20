When test taking gets rough, some students turn to their imaginations to fill in the blanks.If they know the answer is beyond them, some students strap in and leave the teacher comedy or artwork to make up for lack of studying, and it can get entertaining real fast.In a popular Reddit thread, teachers shared the funniest response they got on a test when the student didn't know the answer.1. From spookmcdaid: Just another student.. we had a test which involved a sex education part. The question was 'what are two causes of infertility in males?' His response: 'lack of penis.' He tried to argue that he wasn't wrong and somehow got a mark. 2. From TheGoshDarnedBatman: I graded AP exams this summer. For one essay question, I got an awesome barbecue sauce recipe from a kid in Tennessee. I've made it a couple times, and it's excellent. EDIT: SORRY! I was at work and this blew up. 1 medium onion 1 tsp paprika (use more if you like) 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce 2 tbsp mustard 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar 6 tbsp ketchup Salt/pepper Sweat onion on med-high heat Stir in vinegar, paprika, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce Add ketchup, and cook down to desired consistency 3. From _deen_: I was marking a final year engineering test (TA not lecturer) and instead of answering the last question some guy drew an incredibly detailed portrait of himself serving fries at a McDonald's with the caption, "Me if I fail this". I still had to fail him but I did feel bad about it. 4. From DarkStar5758: It wasn't for a test, but a large portion of the class didn't do an assignment so the teacher decided to assign a makeup assignment. He wasn't planning on assigning anything, so he asked the class for ideas. Someone said "an essay about procrastination" and he said "I like that idea" and the conversation ended with that. Next class rolls around and someone turns in an essay titled "The Importance of Effective Communication" because he never actually assigned the essay. Edit: It was a pass/fail class, so the essay was pretty much a completion grade. The teacher accepted it and gave him a warning that if he tried that in another class he might have gotten a 0. 5. From Occasionally_Girly: I was helping a teacher grade back in high school, and I was grading a kid's Geometry quiz. The question was a two column proof and it asked him to prove that one side was congruent to another based off of two triangles being congruent (had to prove the two triangles were congruent first). This was his whole answer: Triangle ABC is congruent to Triangle BCD because they kinda look the same. Side AB = Side DB because they're both three eraser-lengths long. 6. From BlueMacaw: College-level physics exam asked for a brief description of Maxwell's theory. The instructor shamed a student by reading aloud his answer: "Good to the last drop." 7. From HarrisonPotter: My friend needed to name Alger Hiss on his government exam. He forgot the dude's name, so he put I.M. Notaspy. 8. From wolftooth21: As a teachers assistant in my High School grading chemistry tests, for one question which read: convert 1 m into mm. One student had converted meters to yards to feet to inches to centimeters to millimeters rather than just multiply by 1000. 9. From Just4Lulzz: My high school teacher would always encourage us to write funny answers down if we didn't know anything. She found marking tests extremely boring so if we could make her laugh, we'd at least get .5 of a mark on it. 10. From HaleRail2: The student knew the answer, just didn't know how to spell it. I taught history and showed a video clip of Ronald Reagan's famous "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall." In a later quiz I asked students to write down this quote with my favorite response starting "Mr. Gooberchuck..." 11. From SheZowRaisedByWolves: Saw a post on reddit where someone drew a picture and got credit for it for a test answer, so I did the same thing on my next science test. Teach told me that my drawing of a giraffe was garbage and gave me nothing. 12. From MiddleButtCheek: I was student teaching 1st grade and was quizzing a student on sight words. The word was horse and he said "whores, whores, WHORES!" 13. From Red_Mare_: I'm a teacher that hasn't gotten any super funny answers yet. But when I was a student, my philosophy class did a group thing about a test. Our professor had told us at the start of the quarter that when we did the final, if every single person turned in the test that is blank except for a name, we would all get an A. Apparently he had made this offer to every class for years. Well, of the 20 or so of us in the class, only one person was passing. We all thought the teacher was a dick. So when it came time for the final, he passed out the test and left to go to his office. After he was gone, we all talked about it, and those of us who had bad grades said "we have nothing to lose by turning in a blank paper. We are failing anyway." And then we looked at the one guy who was passing. He said "I'm a philosophy major, so I just want to find out if he means it or not. Lets do it!" So we all wrote down our names on our individual tests. Then we lined up and went to his office and one by one handed him our blank tests. He was shocked. We were the first class to pull it off. He made us promise not to tell anyone and he did give us all 100% on the final. I clearly did not keep my promise about not talking about it. 14. From swagdaddy3: One time a kid in my Latin class started "sneezing" out various denominations of bills when turning in his test. The total added up to $75. I think he dropped the class. 15. From Lysander22: When my wife and I were TAs in grad school, we proctored and then graded an essay exam. We had a student write, "I don't know, so here's a picture of a puppy". He then drew a beautiful picture of a puppy, it took him nearly an hour to complete it. To this day when I ask my wife a question and she doesn't know the answer, she just says, "puppy." 16. From Point21Gigawatts: Well, I'm not a grader, but I've got one. An old teacher of mine used to grade AP Stats tests, and he said a student once drew an elaborate Rube Goldberg/chain reaction type thing across two pages for a short answer. 17. From BukkakeFuneral: In my 8th grade social studies class, the teacher off-handedly mentioned "Necessity is the mother of invention" On the test, one question was "_________ is the mother of _________." My classmate wrote "Mary is the mother of Jesus." We were all really upset that he didn't get credit. 18. From sherbertburp: 8th grade free-response question: Explain how the United States acquired the Louisiana Purchase. My answer: The United States purchased Louisiana. I received full credit. 19. From babaoryan: Got to teach a technical theater class and gave a quiz at the beginning to see what the kids knew. One of the questions was "Name a good conductor." I was looking for a metal conductor like copper or brass; ended up with several answers like Leopold Stokowski, Leonard Berstein, and several famous composers. We all had a good laugh when we went over the answers. 20. From Ramachander: I had a friend who put "Obama is a lizard" as an answer to all of the AP gov free response questions.