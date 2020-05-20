20 teachers share the lies they've told students to get them to obey rules.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 20, 2020@5:03 PM
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2020 Someecards, Inc
 