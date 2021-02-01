20 teachers share the worst thing a substitute teacher did while they were gone.

For students, a day with a slacker substitute teacher can be a dream. If they fit the stereotype, you get to watch movies, play on your phone, or read to yourself instead of taking a grueling test or spending another hour of your school day immersed in difficult study.

However, for the teacher, leaving the class with an irresponsible substitute can completely throw lesson plans off track, and in some scenarios, leave your entire classroom in shambles.

In a popular Reddit thread, teachers shared stories of the worst substitutes they've had, and the anecdotes range from funny to deeply disturbing.

1. From DrivingSharkBait:

Back when I was a teacher, I had a sub decide my plans weren’t good enough for her and went rogue. She decided to show my students videos of animals giving birth on YouTube. I taught English...

2. From ambereatsbugs: