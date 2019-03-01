20 texts from 'nice guys' who should probably be in jail.

By now, it should be common human knowledge that the more you yell about how you have a trait, the less it naturally shows in your personality. In most cases, generous people don't have to scream about how they're generous, because the generosity shows in their actions. Likewise, the more someone says the literal words "I'm not racist" the more likely you are to witness some ignorance.

Perhaps the most widespread and ultimate example of this manner of contradiction is the internet's plague of "nice guys" who in one fell swoop will claim they are nice and "not like other guys," But then, will quickly lodge into abuse and self-pitying entitlement the moment a woman ignores them.

Sadly, there are dozens upon dozens of examples of men claiming they are a "nice guy" while harassing and berating women. These tk examples only scratch the surface.

1.

2.