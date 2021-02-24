20 theme park workers share the biggest malfunction that went unnoticed by the public.

Fairgrounds and theme parks are shrouded in fun and novelty. As guests, our experiences are usually limited to annual day trips full of festive snacks, rides that make us scream, and this surreal sense of being in another reality.

Since most theme parks feel like a spiritual combination of a playground and a movie set, it's easy to forget just how many behind-the-scenes issues there are, and how many times the public's safety is at risk.

In a popular Reddit thread, fairground and theme park workers shared the biggest malfunction that went unnoticed by the public, and it'll make you think twice the next time you have a chance to hit some rides.

1. From HManMoney:

Someone puked on the sea dragon. Maintainence didn't show up so they just ran the ride until it "went away" and then they let people back on.

2. From zach2992: