20 therapists and patients share the most uplifting recovery journey they’ve seen.

Being a therapist is an incredibly draining job. The job demands years of training, a surplus of empathy and emotional intelligence, and patience and understanding for all the patients who walk through your day.
Since improving mental health is neither a simple nor linear process, a lot of therapists watch their clients struggle through seasons of progress and regression, and there may never be a clear moment of "arriving."
So, when a client has a clear recovery journey, it can be a rare and beautiful progression to witness.
In a popular Reddit thread, therapists shared the most uplifting recovery journeys they've witnessed.
I work with children in social services as a trauma therapist/teacher. So the s**t I see is pretty horrific sometimes.
I had a kid a few years ago who will stick with me forever. PTSD at four years old from seeing some really awful things, things that damn adults into lifetimes of isolation and depression. And my job was to try to get this kid equipped to handle a kindergarten classroom.