20 therapists and patients share the most uplifting recovery journey they’ve seen.

Being a therapist is an incredibly draining job. The job demands years of training, a surplus of empathy and emotional intelligence, and patience and understanding for all the patients who walk through your day.

Since improving mental health is neither a simple nor linear process, a lot of therapists watch their clients struggle through seasons of progress and regression, and there may never be a clear moment of "arriving."

So, when a client has a clear recovery journey, it can be a rare and beautiful progression to witness.

In a popular Reddit thread, therapists shared the most uplifting recovery journeys they've witnessed.

1. From ImReallyWalterWhite:

I work with children in social services as a trauma therapist/teacher. So the s**t I see is pretty horrific sometimes.