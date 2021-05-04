20 therapists share things clients are ashamed to tell them that are actually common.

It's hard to not internalize the idea that you're uniquely broken and will never be able to experience the world in the ways that other people can. And while we all do have our unique difficulties, traumas, and flaws, in most cases we're in good company.

Therapists, perhaps more than any other demographic, are deeply familiar with just how many people think they're singularly damaged, and the converse fact that many of us struggle with similar hurdles.

In a popular Reddit thread, therapists shared the common things clients are afraid to tell them because they think it's weird or shameful.

1. From GuidedBySteven:

I'd say a common one is believing that there's something innately, irreparably wrong with them that makes them unable to ever truly 'fit in'. For a lot of people it's such a deeply ingrained belief that it can be extremely painful to acknowledge or express, regardless of the level of personal success in their lives.

2. From HighKeyHotMess: