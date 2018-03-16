20 things that look like dongs that aren't, you sicko.

20 things that look like dongs that aren't, you sicko.
Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 16, 2018@11:09 PM
Advertising

As adults moving through the world, most of us like to think we possess some amount of class. But deep down, beneath the acquired taste for fine wine and cultured films, there is still a slice of our soul that wants to laugh at pictures of things that look like dongs.

If this were a round-up of ACTUAL dongs, well, it would be pornographic and far less amusing.

But since these photos marry optical illusions with the sick sense of humor most of the population possesses, I thought you would enjoy this beautiful compilation of phallic objects that are not actually dongs.

1. This strangely phallic chair.

2. This bottle of Dove deodorant.

3. Captain Kirk's rock.

Advertising

4. The inflation tube on Spiderman.

5. This mold stain.

20 things that look like dongs that aren't, you sicko.
This one is mildly traumatizing.
Reddit / MildlyPenis

6. This passenger's festive hat.

Advertising

7. This dad's finger.

8. This Proactiv model's finger.

20 things that look like dongs that aren't, you sicko.
But what did he buy from Bath and Body Works?!
Reddit / MildlyPenis

9. These adjoining IPhone cracks.

Advertising

10. This actual explosion.

11. This pothole.

20 things that look like dongs that aren't, you sicko.
This is true art.
Reddit / MildlyPenis

12. This foot lurking behind Emma Watson.

Advertising

13. This baby orange.

14. This man's chin shot.

20 things that look like dongs that aren't, you sicko.
This one is admittedly a bit of a (literal) stretch.
Reddit / MildlyPenis

15. This poor woman's knee.

Advertising

16. This jutting rock.

17. The cut of this woman's jacket.

18. The "alpha" symbol on this calculator.

Advertising

19. This children's coatrack.

20. Kristen Stewart's jumper.

If you feel like you haven't fully gotten your fill of dong-adjacent objects, then you'll want to head over to the MildlyPenis Reddit thread for more images of this sort.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc