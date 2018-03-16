20 things that look like dongs that aren't, you sicko.

As adults moving through the world, most of us like to think we possess some amount of class. But deep down, beneath the acquired taste for fine wine and cultured films, there is still a slice of our soul that wants to laugh at pictures of things that look like dongs.
If this were a round-up of ACTUAL dongs, well, it would be pornographic and far less amusing.
But since these photos marry optical illusions with the sick sense of humor most of the population possesses, I thought you would enjoy this beautiful compilation of phallic objects that are not actually dongs.
1. This strangely phallic chair.
2. This bottle of Dove deodorant.
3. Captain Kirk's rock.
4. The inflation tube on Spiderman.
5. This mold stain.
6. This passenger's festive hat.
7. This dad's finger.
8. This Proactiv model's finger.
9. These adjoining IPhone cracks.
10. This actual explosion.
11. This pothole.
12. This foot lurking behind Emma Watson.
13. This baby orange.
14. This man's chin shot.
15. This poor woman's knee.
16. This jutting rock.
17. The cut of this woman's jacket.
18. The "alpha" symbol on this calculator.
19. This children's coatrack.
20. Kristen Stewart's jumper.
If you feel like you haven't fully gotten your fill of dong-adjacent objects, then you'll want to head over to the MildlyPenis Reddit thread for more images of this sort.