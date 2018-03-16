20 things that look like dongs that aren't, you sicko.

As adults moving through the world, most of us like to think we possess some amount of class. But deep down, beneath the acquired taste for fine wine and cultured films, there is still a slice of our soul that wants to laugh at pictures of things that look like dongs.

If this were a round-up of ACTUAL dongs, well, it would be pornographic and far less amusing.

But since these photos marry optical illusions with the sick sense of humor most of the population possesses, I thought you would enjoy this beautiful compilation of phallic objects that are not actually dongs.

1. This strangely phallic chair.

2. This bottle of Dove deodorant.

3. Captain Kirk's rock.